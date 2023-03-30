9 Popular Restaurant Chains That Need To Come To Canada ASAP, According To Canucks
Don't we deserve an In-N-Out Burger, too?
Earlier this month, it was announced that Shake Shack is finally opening doors in Canada
And while that's reason enough to celebrate, it does beg the question: what are some other food chains that aren't in Canada yet?
Sure, the country may have a Tim Hortons around every corner, but I couldn't help but feel like we're missing out on some seriously big international players.
So I decided to ask other people about the fast food chains that they wish would come to Canada. To get those details, I turned to my colleagues, friends and even social media... and there were some interesting insights provided by those living in the country.
So, here's a look at some world-famous restaurants that we wish would come to Canada ASAP, according to Canadians.
In-N-Out Burger
We've been teased loads of times, with In-N-Out Burger making numerous pop-up events in cities like Toronto and Vancouver, but sadly, there's still no permanent location in Canada.
It's a shame because the American chain is known for having some phenomenal burgers while their sauce has its own fan following.
And of course, you wouldn't ever want to visit an In-N-Out without trying their animal fries, which are French fries topped with cheese, a secret sauce and onions. Yum.
White Castle
Chances are you've heard of this American food giant, even if it's simply from the hit Harold & Kumar movies.
But if you need further incentive to visit, their burgers are also super unique because they're square shaped and referred to as sliders.
Add in those loaded fries and shrimp nibblers, and you got one satisfying meal. Shame Canadians will have to cross the border to get to it, eh?
Wagamama
Sure, Canada has some absolutely incredible ramen spots.
But if you're looking for Japanese comfort food that hits the spot every time, Wagamama is a good bet.
The restaurant chain is known for its gyozas, noodles and ramens, and has locations across the world, from the U.S. to the U.A.E.
Sadly, it's yet to arrive in Canada. A pity, especially for fans of that classic chicken katsu curry.
Costa Coffee
This one is a real pity because Costa Coffee did launch in Canada a few years ago!
The UK coffee shop seemed to have big plans for the Great White North, having first announced their launch back in 2016, but sadly didn't strike much of a success.
As of 2023, Costa Coffee has completely departed from the Canadian Market.
Oh well, at least we have our Timmies and Second Cup, eh?
Dunkin' Donuts
This is another real shame because Dunkin' Donuts also had a huge presence in Canada.
The American coffee and donut chain has helped many Canadians satiate that sweet tooth over the years. However, its last branches ceased operations in 2018, according to Eater.
I guess we'll simply have to pick up our Boston Creams and jelly donuts elsewhere, eh?
Din Tai Fung
Calling all dumpling fans!
Some of the branches of this world-famous Taiwanese branch have actually received a Michelin star, making this one of the most affordable ways to have a Michelin-starred meal.
Din Tai Fung has locations around the world including in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the U.K., and the U.S.
But sadly, there's no location in the Great White North yet, which means we will have to leave the country to taste that famous soup dumplings or noodles with spicy sauce.
BurgerFuel
"Healthy" burgers may sound like an oxymoron, but that's exactly what this Kiwi joint is known for.
Founded in New Zealand, BurgerFuel prides itself on its "fresh, natural ingredients" and has grass-fed beef and free-range chicken.
It also has a surprisingly versatile menu, with burgers featuring everything from grilled pineapple to beetroot.
And while it has locations in New Zealand and the Middle East, unfortunately, this is another one that Canadians are missing out on.
Magnolia Bakery
Have something of a sweet tooth? Unfortunately Magnolia Bakery is not around in Canada to help.
Founded in New York, this one has so many branches around the world, including in India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Philippines.
But somehow Canada hasn't been able to get in on the action.
Now where else can we go for those famous puddings?
Ben's Cookies
And finally, if you love sweet snacks, you might have noticed that Canada has a serious shortage of Ben's Cookies.
This classic British brand is especially famous because it doesn't use chocolate chips but chocolate chunks, resulting in huge cookies that are equal parts gooey and crunchy.
It's no wonder it's got quite the fan following in their locations around the world, which span from the UK to Saudi Arabia.
However, Canadians will just have to make do without this treat.
Ah well, at least we have Shake Shack, even if that is only coming in 2024!
In the meantime, are there any big brands we've missed out on here?
