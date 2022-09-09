NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out Is Coming To Metro Vancouver This Weekend & Here's How To Score A Juicy Burger

It's not as easy as just lining up! 🍔

Vancouver Staff Writer
In-N-Out sign. Right: In-N-Out burger and fries.​

In-N-Out sign. Right: In-N-Out burger and fries.

@innout | Instagram, Luckydoor | Dreamstime

Good news, Vancouver! Fans of the popular In-N-Out Burger chain won't have to travel to the U.S. this weekend just to get a taste of their classic burgers, because a new pop-up is setting up shop right here in the city.

Langley Good Times Cruise-In is a mixed car show that will be selling these iconic Californian In-N-Out burgers for charity.

The event is happening on September 10 in Aldergrove, B.C. from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. — and each burger sold will be donated to the Cruise-In charities, according to the Langley Good Times Cruise-in Facebook page.

There are a few steps you'll need to take to snag yourself a juicy In-N-Out burger, though.

You will have to register and purchase a $30 ticket on the day of the event.

Registration begins on September 10 before 8 a.m. at the Aldergrove Community Secondary School — and then, you can purchase your actual ticket afterward.

The tickets will go on sale at 8:00 a.m. and are anticipated to sell out around 11:00 a.m., according to the car show's website.

There is a limit of four tickets per person and once they sell out, the chance of landing one of these drool-worthy burgers is non-existent.

The car show event will also have two 50/50 draws — one at 11:45 a.m. and one at 3:30 p.m. So if you're feeling lucky after enjoying a burger, you can sign up for one of these draws, too.

Do note that you must be present at the time of draws to collect the cash winnings.

Langley Good Times Cruise-in

Price: $30

Time: 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Address: 26850 29 Ave., Aldergrove, BC

Website

