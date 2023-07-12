Tim Hortons Creamers Just Hit Grocery Stores & You Can Get That Double-Double Taste At Home
No drive-thru needed. ☕
Who wants to get in their car and drive to their nearest Tim Hortons when you can get that sweet nectar of the Canadian gods right at home? Well, starting today, you can.
The Canadian chain shared that they will be releasing coffee creamers in grocery stores across Canada so that you can have a cup of Tim Hortons-inspired coffee without leaving your home — and that even means having a Double Double.
The three flavours that will be hitting shelves will be Double Double, Vanilla Dip Donut and Chocolate Chip Donut.
All three are made with 100% real Canadian dairy and no "artificial preservatives or added vegetable oils," according to the press release.
So, if you're in a rush and need that jolt of caffeine, milk and sugar in a way that only a Double Double can get you, having this new creamer on hand might be a good idea.
Plus, the other flavours are hopefully going to be a sweet and tasty way to start any day off and actually do, you know, taste like donuts.
At the moment, the new creamers are available at Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway, Metro, Walmart Canada, Co-Op Stores and No Frills, with them becoming available in the coming weeks at Loblaws stores like Real Canadian Superstore, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocer Supermarket.
However, people living in Quebec and Nova Scotia won't get access to these, so if you're really looking to give these a try, you'll have to take a little jaunt over to a neighbouring province.
And this isn't the only foray that Tim Hortons has taken into your local grocery store. On top of these creamers, Timmies has also been selling their coffee in Keurig pods and ice cream flavoured like some of their most iconic donuts.
Heck, you won't even have to go to Tim Hortons to have a full Tim Hortons meal at this rate!