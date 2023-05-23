Canadian TikTokers Are Sharing Tim Hortons Menu Hacks That Could Change The Way You Order
There are customizations you can make to coffees, teas, hot chocolates and other drinks!
If you're looking to change up your usual Tim Hortons order, TikTokers have revealed what you can add to drinks to make them tastier.
Some of the hacks that you can find on Canadian TikTok include drinks that taste like chocolate bars, dupes of classic beverages and more.
People have shared customizations for Tim Hortons coffees, Iced Capps, teas and hot chocolates, so there's a little something for everyone.
If you want to try any of these menu hacks, a Tim Hortons employee told Narcity that using the names you see on TikTok — such as a Wayne Gretzky or Coffee Crisp drink — is actually a wrong way to order.
That's because not every worker has seen the same TikTok videos and you should just tell them exactly what you want instead.
So, here are seven Tim Hortons menu hacks shared by Canadians that could totally transform what you order on your next Timmies run!
London Fog dupe
@pursuingpretty
TikToker @pursuingpretty shared a London Fog dupe that you can order at Tim Hortons to save money.
You have to ask for an extra large early grey tea with two milk and a shot of vanilla.
Coffee Crisp drink
@kaitbeck18
Tim Hortons employee @kaitbeck18 said that you can get a Coffee Crisp drink with a simple add-on.
You need to order a Creamy Chocolate Chill and then ask for it to be made with a shot of espresso so that it has both chocolate and coffee flavours just like a Coffee Crisp.
Iced Mocha Latte with chocolate milk
@_benoit
TikToker @_benoit shared what they call "one of the best drinks to get at Tim Hortons."
It's an Iced Mocha Latte but with chocolate milk instead of the regular milk that the drink is usually made with.
Reese's White Hot Chocolate
@basstaraustin
Tim Hortons employee @basstaraustin posted about how you can order a Reese's White Hot Chocolate.
Just order a White Hot Chocolate and ask for it to be made with a shot of chocolate.
Then, either ask for a packet of peanut butter or use your own from home and stir it into the drink.
Iced green tea
@drecomeau
TikToker @drecomeau shared a Starbucks dupe that you can get at Tim Hortons and called it the "drink of the summer."
Order a large green tea but ask for it to be added to ice water instead of hot water.
You can also ask for a splash of almond milk and two sweeteners.
Orange Creamsicle drink
@kaitbeck18
@kaitbeck18 also posted a TikTok about how you can get an Orange Creamsicle drink from Tims.
Don't actually go and ask for an Orange Creamsicle, just order a Vanilla Creamy Chill along with an orange juice and then pour the juice into the Creamy Chill.
Once you give it a stir, it's good to go, according to the Tim Hortons employee.
Iced Capp without cream
@_benoit
@_benoit shared a recommendation that someone gave about a Tim Hortons drink hack: an Iced Capp with no cream.
"Definitely has a stronger coffee taste," the TikToker said, giving it an 8 out of 10 rating.