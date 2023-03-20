Ex-Tim Hortons Employees Are Sharing The Strangest Things They've Seen While Working
Hopefully these employees aren't talking about you! 😬
At Tim Hortons locations in Canada, you've probably had some odd experiences with employees that were worth complaining about and now customers are getting heat for their bizarre behaviour.
Narcity put a call out on Facebook recently to find out what workers had to deal with by asking, "Ex-employees of Tim Hortons, what's the weirdest thing you've ever seen at work?"
Former Tim Hortons employees from all over the country responded with all of their experiences from strange orders to drive-thru horrors to weird customer interactions!
Someone named Karen said that a mother would come to the Tim Hortons drive-thru and make them cut a Chocolate Dipped Donut in half for her kids and if it wasn't perfectly in half they had to do it again.
Ex-Tims employee Shelley said, "A daily customer ordered an extra large coffee with triple cream and TWELVE sweeteners. That's the equivalent of 24 teaspoons of sugar! Still makes me cringe thinking about it."
Jordan shared that when they worked there, a customer in the drive-thru go so mad that his coffee was wrong that he took the lid off and threw the cup at the employees.
"Luckily we were able to slam the window shut fast enough that he only managed to cover the outside of the window. Unlucky for him, he got himself a ban from that location," Jordan said.
Former employee Lynn commented that someone actually ordered a so-called 8 ball at Tim Hortons which is a "secret drink" that Canadian TikToker @_benoit has shared.
It's an Iced Capp with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a Timbit on top.
Someone named Chris shared that someone ordered a Wayne Gretzky at Tim Hortons, which is a coffee with nine milks and nine sugars in reference to the hockey player's jersey number.
Also, Dawn told Narcity that someone regularly came in to order a bagel triple toasted because they wanted it to catch fire.
Keeping with the weird bagel orders, Jeniqua commented that a customer ordered one with nothing but mustard on it.
When it comes to odd customer interactions, someone else named Amanda shared that when working nights, they once had a teenager come in wearing only a couch cushion cover with no idea where they were.
Apparently, their friends put them in a trunk and then tossed them out as a prank.
Gena said they "could name so many" weird experiences at Tims including the microwave randomly flying off the top shelf and no one putting it back, a customer riding a bike coming to the drive-thru and customers banging on the drive-thru window.
Former Tim Hortons employee Donna commented that someone once came in and threw a pile of garbage from the coffee chain at them.
Someone named Andrea shared that their weirdest experience was when a horse came to the drive-thru!
Shui said they had a customer who claimed to win one of the top prizes with Roll Up To Win but when asked to show the winning tap, it said "try again."
That same customer came back just a few moments later claiming another win and then accused the employees of stealing their prize.
Ex-employee Pryah said, "A guy ordered 10 milks in his coffee, I told him that the cup would be too full, there wouldn't be room for coffee. He asked me to show him so I did. He took the cup and gulped down most of the milk then handed the cup back [to] me and said he loves milk."
Another odd order from a customer was shared by Jane who commented that someone would ask for a breakfast sandwich on a cinnamon raisin bagel.
If you go to Tim Hortons, hopefully you don't recognize yourself in any of these employee horror stories!
