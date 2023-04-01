Tim Hortons Teased Square Timbits As A New Menu Item But It's Just An April Fools' Day Joke
It's too bad they're not real because Square Timbits look pretty good. 👀
Tim Hortons has teased a new menu item that's a twist on a classic: Square Timbits.
But if you were hoping to get a taste of these uniquely shaped Timbits that look pretty tasty, it turns out that it's just an April Fools' Day joke.
On April 1, 2023, the national coffee chain shared that it's "testing a brand new menu innovation that could change how Canadians experience one of their favourite treats."
It was announced that Square Timbits would come in three flavours: Birthday Cake, Chocolate Glazed and Coconut.
The treats were said to be available at participating Tim Hortons locations in Canada for one day only — April 1 aka April Fools' Day.
Tim Hortons Square Timbits.Tim Hortons
Chef Tallis Voakes, the director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons, shared that Timbits have been around since 1976 but all that's changed since then is flavours, not the shape.
"Square Timbits are delectable, stackable," Voakes said. "They have a game-changing six sides of flavour! We're confident Canadians are going to fall in love with this new innovative twist on their favourite Timbits."
Tim Hortons also shared a video on Instagram of Voakes unveiling the new Square Timbits and comparing them to the regular round ones.
"I love these," he said about regular Timbits before moving on to the square ones. "But this is a whole other dimension."
"Rounds, look, don't stack and square Timbits, they stack every time. Do you want one side or do you want six sides of flavour? I feel like squares are the new thing," Voakes continued.
Hopefully you didn't get fooled by this joke!
Tim Hortons has pulled off a few April Fools' Day pranks over the years.
The joke in 2022 was that Double Double scented dryer sheets would be available for purchase to freshen up your laundry.
Back in 2021, Tims did a "Reverse April Fools" after people were disappointed that a joke about huge Timbits wasn't real and surprised a few people with real TimBigs.
Also, that same year, Roots joked about selling a leather holder that was the perfect size for a Timbit and a leather bag that looked like a box of Timbits!