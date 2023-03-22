Tim Hortons Is Selling New Tumblers & There's Also A Mug That's So Damn Canadian (PHOTO)
You can get a discount when you use the tumblers and mugs. ☕
Tim Hortons is introducing new tumblers and mugs that you can buy and one of them actually has an apology on it, which is just so damn Canadian.
With these new drinkware items that Tims is selling now, hot drinks can be kept warm for six to eight hours and cold beverages can stay chilled for 16 to 24 hours!
Both the tumbler and the travel mugs, which are part of the Everyday Drinkware Collection, are dual wall and vacuum insulated so that drinks are kept hot or cold for longer.
There is a 16-ounce white stainless steel travel mug that's able to keep beverages hot for up to six hours or cold for up to 16 hours.
Tims is also selling a 20-ounce black stainless steel travel mug with a flip-top leak-proof lid. It can keep drinks hot for up to eight hours and cold for up to 24 hours.
You can get a 24-ounce black and white ombre stainless steel tumbler with a screw-top lid and straw that keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours.
Also, you can get a ceramic novelty mug that has a mini Tims cup and "Sorry For What I Said Before I Had My Tims" on it.
You can only find these items at Tim Hortons locations while supplies last.
Tim Hortons tumbler, travel mugs and ceramic mug.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
You can get a discount at Tim Hortons locations across the country when you bring in your own clean tumbler for the drink you're ordering.
The discount is 10 cents off your hot and cold beverages.
Also, the tumblers and mugs are eligible for Tims Rewards points so you'll earn points towards getting free menu items if you buy the new drinkware.
Tim Hortons is hoping that customers get the new tumblers and mugs to use when they order drinks to help reduce single-use beverage cups.
The Canadian coffee chain is trying to eliminate single-use plastics at locations across the country in other ways as well.
That includes introducing new packaging in 2023 like compostable wooden and fibre cutlery, fibre lids for bowls and new sandwich wrappers that use less material.
Locations are getting rid of single-use plastic bags too and offering reusable bags for purchase instead.
Also, Tims recently tested new sandy-coloured, plastic-free and recyclable hot beverage lids that could replace the white lids that currently come with hot drinks.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.