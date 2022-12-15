Tim Hortons Is Revamping The Tims Rewards Loyalty Program & Here's What You Need To Know
You'll be able to earn more points with every purchase. ☕
Tim Hortons is completely revamping the Tims Rewards loyalty program and you'll be able to earn more points on your purchases.
Starting on February 21, 2023, at 12:00:01 a.m. ET, Tims Rewards will switch from a purchase-based program to a spend-based program so every dollar counts.
With the new Tims Rewards loyalty program, you will earn 10 points for every $1 you spend instead of the 10 points per purchase you get under the current program.
There will also be a lowered minimum spend requirement, down from $0.50 to $0.10, and even more reward options.
With the new revamped Tims Rewards, these are the reward levels and what you can get with your points:
- 300 points — classic donuts, specialty donuts, hashbrowns and cookies.
- 400 points — brewed coffee, tea, dream donuts, bagels and baked goods
- 600 points — hot chocolate, french vanilla, iced coffee and wedges
- 800 points — real fruit quenchers, cold brew, classic iced capp, a box of 10 Timbits, yogurt, frozen beverages and espresso drinks
- 1,110 points — breakfast sandwiches and soups
- 1,300 points — farmer's wrap, BELT, lunch sandwiches and chili
- 1,800 points — loaded bowls and wraps
To earn points and get rewards, you have to download the Tim Hortons app and sign up for Tims Rewards.
Then, you can order with the app or scan your app or physical card when ordering at a Timmies location and you'll earn 10 points for every dollar you spend.
When you earn enough points, you can redeem them for Tim Hortons menu items.
You have the option to set your Tims app to "banking your points" or set a rewards level that you'll earn points towards.
If you have a rewards level selected, your points will be redeemed when you order an eligible menu item and have the right number of points.
You can switch your rewards tier whenever you want, as long as you aren't in the middle of making a purchase.
To celebrate the launch of the revamped loyalty program, registered Tims Rewards members will earn double the points on eligible purchases from February 21 until February 24, 2023.
Tim Hortons first launched the Tims Rewards program back in 2019 and you got a free hot brewed coffee, hot tea or baked good after every seventh visit.
Then, in 2020, the national coffee chain upgraded the rewards program so that you earned 10 points per purchase and had more menu items to redeem points for.