TikTokers Are Roasting Tim Hortons For This Chaotic Menu Item & It's Sadly Relatable (VIDEO)
If you've ever ordered this from the menu, you probably understand.
Have you ever ordered a bagel with cream cheese from Tim Hortons, only to find way more cream cheese than bagel?
The strange (and apparently common) occurrence of receiving a Tim Hortons bagel completely doused with cream cheese was the topic of a recent viral TikTok video, and tons of commenters have chimed in with how common the experience is.
TikTok user @imvictoriahale, aka Victoria, recently shared a video depicting the way she believes Tim Hortons employees prepare a bagel with cream cheese.
In the hilariously relatable clip, Victoria slams an enormous dollop of cream cheese on a bagel, smears it around slightly and uses a knife to barely slice the top bun before haphazardly wrapping it up and tossing it off camera.
"How employees at Tim Hortons be making a cream cheese bagel," text over the clip reads.
"Anyone else experience this?" she captioned the video.
Apparently, getting a bagel smothered in cream cheese is some kind of Canadian rite of passage, because tons of users chimed in to share how relatable the clip was and their experiences of ordering at Tims.
"I feel like you're missing about two more spoonfuls of cream cheese," said one commenter. "Their bagels are so full of it."
"I'm sorry, that's incorrect," wrote another. "You got all the cream cheese on the bagel. The standard bagel order requires it to all be in the whole."
"You put 100% more effort than any Tims," a person commented.
"It's either that or the tiniest bit of cream cheese, no in between," said another user.
"The half cut is exactly on point," one person said.
Others came to Tim Hortons' defence.
"I think everyone needs to try their hand working at Tim Hortons," wrote one person. "Then we can compare notes."
"They give us 15 [seconds] to make it, what do you expect," chimed in another commenter.
It seems that a lot of people can relate as the video got a lot of love on TikTok, with over 5 million views, more than 200,000 likes and over 18,000 shares.
The experience is definitely relatable. A quick search on Twitter brings up many taking issue with the amount of cream cheese on their bagel.
\u201cTim hortons either forgets to put cream cheese on my bagel or I get this\u201d— erin (@erin) 1636591221
"Tim Hortons either forgets to put cream cheese on my bagel or I get this," one person said, sharing a photo of a bagel with a huge amount of cream cheese.
\u201cWelcome to Tim Hortons, where we only put the cream cheese in the middle of the bagel #CampDay\u201d— DPick (@DPick) 1559746094
"Welcome to Tim Hortons, where we only put the cream cheese in the middle of the bagel," another person wrote, along with a photo of half a bagel with a massive dollop of cream cheese in the centre.
The video and others like it roasting Tim Hortons come as many Canadians have expressed their displeasure or lack of love for the coffee chain.
Last month, a survey found that Tim Hortons actually isn't a favoured coffee brand anywhere in Canada, with most Canucks opting for Starbucks, McDonald's or local cafes for their brew instead.
The chain was also called out in a recent Reddit thread asking residents what they believe is the "worst Canadian food," with many answering that "anything at Tim Hortons," fits the bill.
In another thread, Canadians got brutally honest about the Tim Hortons' coffee, with many describing it as lacking in taste, even going so far as to call it "a step up from gas station coffee." Ouch.
