Nike Is Releasing Montreal Bagel-Inspired Shoes & People Have Some Strong Thoughts (PHOTO)

"A swoosh and a schmear."

Trending Associate Editor
Freshly-baked bagels. A Nike store.

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Shuo Wang | Dreamstime

If you think you're a big fan of Montreal's world-famous bagels, clearly, you're not alone.

Footwear giant Nike has announced that it's launching Montreal bagel-inspired sneakers this month and fans have some strong thoughts on it.

The Dunk Low Montreal Bagel sneakers apparently feature a "honey-glazed sole," "wood-fire burning oven insole" and sesame seed design all over.

According to the website, this design in "carb-lover" colours also has a "pinch of Montreal blue for an extra shout-out to the city from la belle province."

An overhead view of the sneakers. An overhead view of the sneakers. Nike

In short, it looks just about good enough to eat.

Moreover, even the box it comes in is custom-made, with designs by Montreal-based illustrator and bagel lover Felipe Arriagada (@chien.champion).

As of now, the sneakers are set to release on January 17 and are on the Nike U.S. website with a price tag of $120 USD, which is approximately $160 CAD.

As expected, people had some strong reactions when they learnt of this.

As one Twitter user put it: "MTL bagel sneakers? Take my money!!!"

Another clarified that "he's not a bagel guy" but would still "rock the ever-loving f*ck out of some Montréal Bagel Nikes."

"A swoosh and a schmear," someone else tweeted, and this sounds like a pretty good slogan too.

Others said that this ended the "best bagel debate."

Of course, it wouldn't be the Internet without some classic trolling and some poked fun at the upcoming release.

One person asked when they could expect a green onion cake shoe. "Once again, Edmonton done dirty by Big Shoe," he said.

Another user wondered what would come next.

"Next up: an orange one to honour our traffic cones. And then one made of Kevlar that rips to honour the roof at the Big O. And then one that comes with a packet of gravy, cheese curds and fries so that you can make your shoe into a poutine receptacle..." their Tweet read.

He wasn't the only one wondering what would be the next step in Nike's creations.

A Reddit thread discussed the very relevant question: "What would your city's sneaker be inspired by?"

And it got some hilarious results.

One person said any sneakers inspired by Vancouver would be rentals that were "too small for your feet but still $3,500 per month to rent."

Others said sneakers inspired by Oshawa would be like a "wet cigarette eating contest" while those inspired by the city of Ottawa would be "a dysfunctional pair of shoes that you can't actually wear but that cost a fortune."

And if you're wondering if anyone had something to say about Toronto, of course, they did.

According to them, the shoes would be inspired by the TTC and take two years to get to them.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Janice Rodrigues
    Trending Associate Editor
    Janice Rodrigues is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian immigration and passports, and is based in Scarborough, Ontario.
