Redditors Are Sharing What They Don't Get About Canada Including The 'Hype Around Tim Hortons'
"How do you put up with the cold?" 👀
People on Reddit are sharing things they don't get about Canada, and the topics prove that the True North is a pretty unique place.
In the subreddit r/AskReddit, "non-Canadians" were asked to share something they don't understand about the country.
While some questioned Canada's ties to the U.K. and why Ottawa is the country's capital city, others inquired about Canada's milk (particularly, the way it comes packaged) and maple syrup.
Here are seven things that non-Canadians said confuse them about Canada.
"What's the hype around Tim Hortons?"
"What's the hype around Tim Hortons? I visited Canada for the first time in April, but didn't think the coffee was that great tbh," said one Reddit user.
The answers seem to express people's love-hate relationship with Timmies, with one person noting that "the coffee is in the sweet spot for good/fast/cheap (in that it's fast, cheap, and not actively battery acid.)."
"Timbits are a gold standard ultra safe potluck offering," they added.
Another person chimed in with, "It's everywhere so if you need a quick coffee and lunch you can easily find one. But I always go somewhere else if there are other choices nearby."
"It's cheap, they're fast, they're always just off the main road or highway, and they usually have a drive-thru," another user replied.
Some Canucks may even be asking themselves the same question. A recent survey found that Tim Hortons wasn't a favourite coffee brand nationally or in any province, having been ousted by Starbucks, McDonald's coffee, and local and private labels.
"What's with maple syrup bacon?"
"What's with the maple syrup bacon? I get the moose riders and hockey puncharoos, but why maple syrup on bacon?" asked one user.
Though the question may have been made in jest, other users were quick to defend maple bacon, a classic Canadian flavour.
"American here. It's good," said one person.
"The salty, hickory taste of bacon mixed with the sweet tree-like taste of maple syrup? The best," another agreed.
Others explained it as "kind of like chicken and waffles but with pork." Fair enough.
"Why are Canadians so nice?"
"Why Canadians are so nice. I feel like I'm gonna get mugged for having an opinion in the U.S. but Canada just seems so chill that I plan on moving there," said one user.
The "Canadians are nice" stereotype is a common notion that many who live in this country actually say isn't true. Redditors who responded seemed to share this idea.
"Being a Canadian I would say we are polite, but not necessarily nice," responded one commenter.
"You can hold the door for someone and say sorry because they bumped into you, and still be a proper d*ck."
Another commenter offered a much simpler reason. "Legalized marijuana," they stated.
"How do you put up with the cold?"
"How do you put up with the cold?" asked one confused Redditor.
"Windsor is tolerable and the B.C. coast is mild, I'll give you that, but who looks at Calgary and thinks, 'I love it when frost accumulates in my house on -40 degree days. Let's live there!'"
"If I'm being honest, I think a lot of people live in Alberta for the work," said one person in response.
While Alberta hasn't hit -40 C yet this season, it's not very far off. On Tuesday, November 8, Alberta was home to four of the coldest spots on Earth, with temperatures between -24 C and -27 C.
To answer the Reddit user's question: Canucks might just be used to it!
"Why does milk come in bags?"
One person asked the age-old question of why Canada has bagged milk, which some Canadians might even be wondering.
Bagged milk seems to be a common confusing item for newcomers to the country but, actually, bagged milk is mainly a thing in Ontario, Quebec and Maritime provinces, so even other Canadians are likely to be puzzled by it.
"I've never seen milk in a bag and I'm 26 born and raised here," said one person.
"I am from western Canada and here to ask the Ontario guys that same question," said another user in response.
"Cost effectiveness and spite," another offered as an answer.
"Why is there a maple syrup reserve?"
"Why is there a maple syrup reserve?" asked one user.
"I know syrup is good, but not good enough to have a strategic reserve."
As much as it may sound like something made up, Canada actually does have a maple syrup reserve.
It's located in Laurierville, Quebec and is about the size of five football fields.
Last year, the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) assured Canadians and maple syrup lovers around the world that despite concerns about a potential shortage there would be enough of the sweet stuff for everyone thanks to the reserve.
"Considering there was like a multimillion maple syrup heist and we produce 70% of the world's maple syrup. We kinda need to make sure we always have some," said one Redditor. Bingo!
According to the QMSP, the reserve ensures a constant supply regardless of harvest conditions, which can affect how much maple syrup producers are able to supply.
"Why Trudeau?"
One person (presumably a "non-Canadian") simply asked, "Why Trudeau?"
"Excellent question. No good answer," said a commenter.