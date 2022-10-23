A Newcomer To Canada Tried Starbucks For The First Time & Said His Drink Was 'Very Special'
"In Ukraine, we don't eat pumpkins, we give them to pig." 🎃
While many associate fall in Canada with pumpkin spice latte season, it seems that's not the case for everyone else.
Andrian Makhnachov, who goes by @makhnachov on TikTok, is a Ukrainian refugee living in Saskatchewan who shares all of his adventures while discovering the country.
"Today my brother took me to Starbucks to try Canada's most fall drinks," said the voiceover in the video. "To be honest, I've never been to a Starbucks before. I don't know why, but we don't have Starbucks in Ukraine."
He also shared a cute observation.
"I love that food in Canada changes seasonally," Andrian explained. "And I noticed that in autumn there is a lot of pumpkin food in Canada. So we ordered some pumpkin coffee."
While he admitted that it looked tasty, apparently eating pumpkin is a bit of a strange concept to him.
"In Ukraine, we don't eat pumpkin, we give them to pig," the TikToker shared.
That being said, he's come around to it after trying various pumpkin treats.
"And this coffee is very tasty," he said of his first Starbz beverage.
"It tastes very special. My brother also decided to try and he loved it too."
How fun!
Andrian recently shared his first-ever trip to a Canadian Walmart and appeared to find the experience overwhelming.
"The first thing that surprised me was this large space," he said. "It seems to me that you can get lost in such shops."
He also shared this highly relatable moment:
"When I went in I even forgot what I needed," he said as he wandered the store.
We've all been there! Can't wait to see what Canadian experience you try out next!
