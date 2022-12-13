A Newcomer To Canada Tried 3 Classic Canadian Foods For The First Time & It's So Wholesome
Need something to brighten your day? A newcomer to Canada shared their experience trying three different Canadian foods, and the moment is wholesome enough to make any Canuck appreciate the True North just a little more.
Ukrainian TikTokers Anzhelika and Vlada share videos detailing Anzhelika's experience as a newcomer to Canada on the account @ukrainianincanada250, including trying several iconic Canadian foods for the first time.
In the videos, Anzhelika tries the food or drink while Vlada, who has been in Canada for 13 years, films.
In one clip, Anzhelika tries an Iced Capp from Tim Hortons for the first time — a rite of passage for anyone new to the country, you could say.
"It looks very creamy," Anzhelika begins by saying, before diving in for a sip. She seems to be immediately impressed, calling the drink "so tasty" and praising the flavour.
"The creamy taste mixed with ice and coffee is definitely a great mix," she says in Ukrainian. "Delicious."
The clip is nice to see given the number of Canadians who may share their unappreciation for Tim Hortons.
In a recent Reddit thread, an American asked Canadians how bad Tim Hortons really is, and Canucks got real about their dislike for the chain, even calling its coffee "terrible."
Following up on the moment, another video shares Anzhelika's experience trying several Tim Hortons donuts for the first time, on only her 18th day in Canada.
In the clip, Anzhelika opens a box of six donuts, consisting of Maple Dip, Honey Cruller, Boston Cream, Vanilla Dip, Chocolate Glazed and Apple Fritter, which are some of Tim Hortons' most popular choices.
She begins by digging into the Maple Dip donut, a classic Canadian flavour. After taking a bite, Anzhelika pretends to faint over how good the taste is.
"It is mindblowing," she says of the donut. Next, she tried the Boston Cream, which is actually the most-ordered donut in Canada.
She seemed to really like it, noting that the cream inside "tastes smooth."
"These donuts are my one true love," she said, going in for more bites. She then tried the Honey Cruller, a popular choice that is apparently the most-ordered donut in Quebec.
"It doesn't even taste like a donut," she said between bites. "It's delicious and you can really taste the honey."
In the last clip, Anzhelika tried a Canadian Big Mac, which she said she'd been "waiting to try for so long."
While a Big Mac might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Canadian food, Big Macs in the country are made with 100% Canadian beef and Canucks seem to be pretty passionate about them.
In fact, a 2010 survey showed that more than 1.3 million adult Canadians think eating a Big Mac is better than sex.
Biting into the burger, Anzhelika described the sauce as tasting very different from that of a Ukrainian Big Mac, and said the Canadian patty has a better, "homemade taste."
She did note that the bun "tastes and feels harder," but called the burger "very tasty," overall.
Anzhelika and Vlada have lots of other videos about living in Canada as Ukrainians on their TikTok account.
They're not the only Ukrainians sharing wholesome experiences of trying new things in the country, though.
Andrian Makhnachov, @makhnachov on TikTok, a newcomer to Canada who is now living in Saskatchewan after coming to Canada from Ukraine, also posts tons of videos on the app detailing his experience trying Canadian things for the first time.
Recently, Makhnachov went to Costco for the first time and filmed his adventures at the wholesale retailer, including his hilarious confusion about the huge sizes.
He also posted a video of his experience trying a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for the first time to "become a real Canadian," and the moment was as sweet as it sounds!