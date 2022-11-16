A Newcomer To Canada Tried A PB&J For The First Time 'To Become Canadian' & It's So Wholesome
What's more Canadian than some good old peanut butter?
A newcomer to Canada tried a classic Canadian snack in what might be the most wholesome video you'll watch today.
Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a refugee from Ukraine currently living in Saskatchewan, shared his experience trying a classic Canuck food — a good old-fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich — in order to "become a real Canadian."
In a TikTok video, Makhnachov shared his experience making and eating the sandwich, which he said he did on the advice of a friend.
"Today I decided to make a very Canadian breakfast," the text on the video reads. "I've never tried this before."
Makhnachov went on to say that he hasn't even tried peanut butter yet since being in Canada, but that his Canadian friend said that if he doesn't start eating it he "won't become Canadian."
@makhnachov
What should I try ?FOLLOW ❤️ #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #saskatchewan #regina #wintercanada🇨🇦 #toronto #vancoverbc #fromukraine🇺🇦 #newcanadians #newcanada @Andrian Makhnachov #makhnachov #canadawinter
Makhnachov began by toasting bread and slathering on some Smucker's jam (a classic choice) and a Canadian favourite, Kraft Peanut Butter.
"I'm afraid that it will be too sweet for me," the text of the video read as he assembled the PB&J.
Biting into the sandwich, he described the first bite as "interesting," noting that peanut butter has an "interesting structure."
Overall, he described the sandwich as "very tasty," and asked Canadians on TikTok to comment on whether they really eat PB&Js for breakfast. And as any Canadian will know, usually, this isn't the case.
"PB&J is usually more of a lunch thing, and it's usually on non-toasted white bread. Basically a lazy lunch," said one commenter.
"You sort of made the fancy version."
Others offered him tips for making PB&Js in the future, including leaving the bread untoasted, using natural peanut butter for less sweetness, and having it as a snack or meal for lunch, rather than breakfast.
In his video, Makhnachov also asked for suggestions on other classic Canadian eats that he should try, and commenters were quick to think of thing for him to put on his list.
"Kraft dinner with ketchup," one person commented. Another suggested the addition of cut-up hotdogs, for a very Cancuk-centric dish.
Others suggested things like pancakes and sausage with maple syrup, peameal bacon, grilled cheese and tomato soup, and poutine as other classic Canadian foods that Makhnachov should try.
Recently, Makhnachov shared his experience going to Costco for the first time — a classic Canadian past time — including his hilarious confusion about the huge sizes of things.
"When I first walked in I felt tiny and I was afraid that something had fallen on me," he shared. "There are even large refrigerators in which you can walk."
He also shared his first taste of winter in Canada as Saskatchewan was hit with some major snow.
"I feel that I am not ready to live like this. I'm waiting for the snow to end," he said in a video.
He sounds like a true Canadian already!