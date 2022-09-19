A Newcomer To Canada Shared The Things That Surprised Him & It's So Pure (VIDEOS)
"Just like in cartoons."
Moving to a new country comes with its ups and downs, and TikToker @maxincanada, who is from Ukraine, has been documenting the things he's found surprising after moving to Canada.
On his page, Maksym has several videos on the subject and they're full of observations that Canadians probably don't even notice.
In his first video, he said he was surprised by the fact that we have "sauces" for chips, and so many different kinds.
He was also taken aback at how inexpensive Pringles are here compared to in Ukraine and that our drinks tend to come in large packs.
For his second video of surprises, while he didn't see any stray cats or dogs in Toronto — which are apparently common in Ukraine — Maksym was bamboozled by the amount of squirrels and raccoons wandering the city.
As well, someone in the comment section warned him to "watch out for the cobra chickens!" which are what some people call the fearsome Canadian goose.
In part three of his series, Maksym shared how impressed he is with the Presto system in Toronto.
"The fare is pretty cheap with a free transfer for two hours," he wrote on his video. "It's really very cool. The transportation system is very well developed. I can't drive, so I need public transportation."
He was also taken aback by the fact that not only is there air conditioning on the busses, but that it actually works.
"To stop the bus, you have to do this," he wrote while then demonstrating the act of pulling the cord to signal to the driver that you want to get off. "Just like in cartoons."
@maxincanada
Things that surprised me in Canada 🇺🇦❤️🇨🇦 #ukrainianincanada #toronto #bigcity #ukraine #bus #publictransport #canada #canada_life🇨🇦
Part four is all about our garbage system, which starts off with Maksym showing off a trash panda (aka a racoon) hanging out in his garbage bin, which he said scared him.
As for the system itself, he said he was surprised that we sorted out our garbage, which in Toronto consists or organic matter, regular garbage and recycling.
"That's pretty cool," he shared. "I got used to it pretty quickly."
@maxincanada
Things that surprised me in Canada 🇺🇦❤️🇨🇦 #ukrainianincanada #ukraine #toronto #surprise #canada #canada_life🇨🇦
For part five, Maksym was surprised by the fact that laundromats are popular in some parts of the country.
"I think everyone in Ukraine has a washing machine," he explained. "Almost no one has dryers in Ukraine."
@maxincanada
Things that surprised me in Canada 🇺🇦❤️🇨🇦 #ukrainianincanada #toronto #canada #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukrainianincanada🇺🇦🇨🇦
In the comment section, people told him that many Canadians do have washer and dryers in their house, but in Toronto, some of the units are too small to allow for such big appliances.
The more you know!
