This Hilarious TikTok Shows A Key Difference Between Schools In Ontario & Quebec (VIDEO)
While newcomers to Canada often experience culture shock when they move to the country, it seems the same can be said for those moving between provinces.
Over on TikTok, Déborah-Dali (@debodali) shared an anecdote about her experience with the unexpected thing that tripped her up when she moved to Ontario.
"What's the biggest culture shock you've ever had in your own country? I'll go first," she said.
"So I grew up in Quebec, right? And for middle school, we moved to Ontario and on the first day of school — when I still didn't speak a f*cking word of English and it was traumatic — they played the national anthem," she continued.
It's what happened next that had her shook.
"Everybody just stopped moving like halfway through their sentence, people were late for class and literally like a bird would have stopped flying," Déborah-Dali said. "And then I remember looking around but not understanding, being so confused."
When she got home, she said her siblings were also confused about the Oh Canada situation but they thought it might be because of the first day of school.
"And then we realized that they play the national anthem every single morning and you have to not speak or move, no matter what you're doing in pretty much all of Canada, apparently, just not Quebec," she said before laughing at the situation.
@debodali
I think I had heard it once before that day😩😭💀 #canada #cultureshock #quebec #ocanada #ColdDays
In fact, prior to moving to Ontario, she said she may have only "heard it once before that day," which probably added to the surprise of the whole situation!
Over in the comments, Ontarians shared their experience growing up with Oh Canada.
"Ontarians know that late for school and getting caught by the national anthem life," said one person. "Tryna move a few feet every time the principal turns around."
"ON FRIDAYS THEY PLAYED A JAZZY VERSION OF O CANADA TO SPICE IT UP HAHA," wrote another.
As well, someone left a bit of a spicy comment about Quebec.
"Am I the only one not surprised that Quebec is the one province that doesn’t do this?" a commenter asked.
Hey, to each province their own!
