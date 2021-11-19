Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian tiktok

This TikTok Shows The Most Canadian Conundrum Of All Time & It's Painfully Relatable (VIDEO)

Someone. Just. Go.

This TikTok Shows The Most Canadian Conundrum Of All Time & It's Painfully Relatable (VIDEO)
@saltyfeed | TikTok

Canadians have a reputation for being generally polite human beings, and this TikTok shows a predicament that you may have found yourself in once or twice.

TikTok user @saltyfeed posted about the Canadian conundrum of trying to let someone go before you do and it's so damn relatable.

@saltyfeed

Are we too polite?...😅🇨🇦 #fypfunnyvids #onlycanadiansunderstand #canadiansarenice #thingscanadiansdo #likeifyourecanadian #canadiantiktok🇨🇦 #Wee

In the video, a driver pulls up to a stop sign at the same time a pedestrian arrives at the crosswalk. The driver signals for the pedestrian to cross while the pedestrian signals for the driver to cross.

After making the "go ahead" hand gesture at each other a few times, the driver rolls down his window and verbally says "go ahead."

"I'm in no rush, go," the pedestrian responds while they continue their polite standoff.

Neither appears to want to go before the other and after a full 28 seconds, no one actually crosses the road or drives through the intersection.

Along with poking fun at quintessentially Canadian behaviour, TikTok is also full of posts on things that foreigners either love about Canada or are super confused by.

Australian TikToker Jorden Tually (@jordentually on TikTok) visited the True North and gave his suggestions for three Canadian foods you need to "try before you die."

And Irish TikToker Sean McCann (@seanmccann94 on TikTok) posted a series of videos about things that confused him when he moved here, like bagged milk, how expensive domestic flights are, and the way Canadians pronounce the word "aluminum."

From Your Site Articles

This Canadian Company Sells Viral TikTok Products & They Actually Make Great Holiday Gifts

Go on and gift your friends a Dalgona cookie challenge kit from Squid Game! 👀

May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've ever scrolled through TikTok, saw a product and wondered, "where the heck can I get that?" then this Canadian company might just be your new favourite place to shop. Showcase was founded in Edmonton but it now has stores all over Canada and you can even shop online.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Hack Proves You've Probably Been Pumping Gas Wrong In Winter Your Whole Life

You'll definitely want to try this next time you fill up. 🥶👇

@jamieleebra | TikTok

If you hate having cold fingers while you pump gas, this TikTok hack might be a game changer for you.

TikTok user @jamieleebra shared this simple thing you can do that will allow you to put your hands back in your pockets while you pump, and it's low-key genius.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Video Shows How You Can Make Cineplex-Style Popcorn At Home & It's So Damn Easy

A former employee is sharing the secrets!🍿

@kiyanamccain | TikTok

If you love picking up popcorn when you go to the movies, you'll definitely want to check out this TikTok tutorial on how to get Cineplex-inspired flavours from the comfort of your home.

Kiyana McCain (@kiyanamccain on TikTok) is a former theatre employee and she has laid out the simple steps to making your very own theatre-worthy popcorn.

Keep Reading Show less

A Guy Didn't Tip For A $3 Coffee & The TikTok Video Is Dividing The Internet

Should you tip for coffee because a screen asked you to?

Andres Rodriguez | Flickr, @arjunloll | TikTok

If you've ever paid for a coffee with a card you've probably seen the "add tip" screen.

That screen is forcing you to make a choice. Do you tip because you're asked to? Should you tip for caffeine like you would for alcohol? Or do you need to see more than basic service before you fork over something extra?

Keep Reading Show less