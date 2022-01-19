These TikTokers Are Getting Real About Canadian Slang & Oop We Feel So Seen (VIDEOS)
"Yeah, no" and "No, yeah" are two very different things. 🇨🇦
From coast to coast, each section of the country has its own unique sayings, but when it comes to Canadian slang we seems to have more of a nationwide situation.
So, if you've ever "ooped," told someone to "give 'er" or casually mentioned that you're headed to "Timmies," you probably recognize a few of these special Canuck phrases.
TikTok user @heytherescottie outlined a classic situation and the response that everyone involved makes.
"When you come around a corner and you almost bump into somebody, almost always both people go 'oop!' That's it. They say oop. And usually sorry. 'Oop! Sorry 'bout that.' And then they go around each other."
He then asks if this is just a Canadian thing and, while we can't speak for other places, it's definitely something that happens here all of the time.
@heytherescottie
The social media account @diebard created a full-on "Canadian slang alignment chart." In the lawful good spot is "Timmies," which is, of course, code for Tim Hortons.
In the true neutral spot is "KD," which is really just a more efficient way of saying Kraft Dinner. As for chaotic neutral, that's where the whole "no, yeah," and "yeah, no" comes into place.
"They both mean the opposite of what we're saying, but we all understand what we mean when we say them," he explains.
@diebard
In another video, TikToker @barbellboa thoughtfully explains the difference between Canadian and American slang.
"One example is when an American person would say 'bless your heart.' We prefer to say, 'get f*cked, bud!'"
@barbellboa
"I also like "moose moose hockey puck eh" as our alternative to "God bless America," he captioned the video.
Fair enough, bud!