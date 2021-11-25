Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canadian tiktok

This TikTok Shows 5 Things That Make 'Perfect Sense In Canada' But Confuse Everyone Else

The fear of our geese is so real.

This TikTok Shows 5 Things That Make 'Perfect Sense In Canada' But Confuse Everyone Else
kopke613 | TikTok

From posts about Canadian winters to clever Canuck hacks, TikTok is filled with all kinds of entertaining content about the Great White North.

TikTok user @kopke613 posts funny sketches about Canada and his video on five things that probably only make sense to Canadians is so spot on.

@kopke613

things that might only kinda make sense in canada maybe #canadian #canada

"First, we got poutine," he says, pronouncing the dish with a French accent. "Or as people from not Quebec call it, 'poutine,'" he says in an exaggerated Anglo accent which makes the word sound like "poo-teen." Yum!

Although it looks like "cardiac arrest in a bowl," he notes that it's the "best damn-tasting heart attack you've ever had."

"Next we got polar bear-shaped license plates," he continues. "I'm not gonna lie, I just put these on the list to show that our license plates are cooler than yours."

Third on his list is everyone not-from-Toronto hating the city. "But people from Toronto usually forget that the rest of Canada even exists, so I don't think they're too mad about us not liking them," he joked.

"Number four is being scared of gooseses," he says, pluralizing the singular form of the word goose. "Every Canadian knows that these military-grade seagulls are the devil incarnate. They have teeth on their tongue and they'll World War 2 kamikaze dive-bomb you just for looking at them wrong. Fuck gooseses."

And to round out his list, he brought up bagged milk which perplexes so many newcomers to this country.

"But realistically, there's less waste and you can throw them at the aforementioned gooseses like a protein water balloon in self-defence, so milk in a bag is great," he shared.

Please don't throw bags of milk at geese!

From Your Site Articles

A Woman Is Roasting Men's Dating Profiles Across Canada & Now She's Targeting A New City

"I'm coming for you soon!"

Sherri Dru | TikTok

A woman who is getting lots of attention on TikTok and Instagram for her honest reviews of men's dating profiles is now targeting a new Canadian city.

After 15 years of being in relationships, Sherri Dru, 41, from Alberta, started posting about her experiences using Facebook Dating and Hinge in Edmonton around a week ago.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Is Calling Out Cringey Dating Profiles On TikTok & Men In Alberta Should Watch Out

Call this a PSA for anyone who has an online dating profile!

sherridru | TikTok

A woman from Alberta is calling out "cursed dating profiles" that she spots during online dating — and she's starting with men in her hometown.

Sherri Dru, 41, from Edmonton, has been single for around one year and started documenting the profiles she sees on Facebook Dating and Hinge on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 TikToks Show The Canadian Winter Struggle & Honestly Let's Stay Inside (VIDEOS)

If it's snowing, I'm not going.

@kellykash16 | TikTok, @hereforkara | TikTok

Oh hey there, Canadians! Winter in the Great White North comes with some very specific situations that you've probably experienced if you've lived here during the cold months, and these TikToks sum them up perfectly.

From falling on your ass in a snowstorm to your car door literally refusing to open, TikTok knows what's up.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Shows All Of The Places In Alberta You Need To Visit & Honestly They're Stunning

Time to pack your bags!

@theglobewanderers | TikTok

If you live in Canada, you probably already know how beautiful our country is, and this TikTok shows off some stunning sights in one particular province.

Jake and Kaylee (@theglobewanderers on TikTok) are a Canadian couple who wander the globe and post enviable videos along the way, but their post highlighting five spots you need to see in Alberta is proof that you don't need to leave the country to be blown away by nature.

Keep Reading Show less