Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canadian tiktok

These 5 TikToks Show 'Only In Canada' Moments & They're Hilariously Accurate

"You want to come out and hack a dart?" 😅

These 5 TikToks Show 'Only In Canada' Moments & They're Hilariously Accurate
kopke613 | TikTok, ohmygoditstom | TikTok

When it comes to things that are uniquely Canadian, the Great White North has quite a few things that can be labelled as "only in Canada."

Over on TikTok, creators are highlighting moments that are so hilariously spot on, like @kopke613's sketch on "Sh*t you only hear in Canada."

@kopke613

only in Canada #canadian #canada (unapologetically Canadian merch link in bio)

"You want to come out and hack a dart?" he says to someone off-camera, which is of course Canadian for, "Would you like to come outside and smoke a cigarette with me?"

He then follows up a quintessential Canadian problem: "Hey, you got two loonies for a toonie?"

He also gently poked fun at our "costly" health care system.

"Bud, that hospital trip was expensive, cost me a whole $12 in parking," he jokes.

@ohmygoditstom

oh hey there buds #moose #canada #fyp

That's not all. TikToker @ohmygoditstom captured this "only in Canada" moment showing what appears to be two moose on a front porch devouring a pumpkin. That's a little too close for comfort!

@leilazaki76

Only In Canada😄

If the creatures aren't at your front door, they're probably scampering around your backyard, like in this video from @leilazaki76.

It shows a male and a female deer that appear to be chasing after one another, while also competing in a game of hurdling.

@akolton

Only in Canada.. skating down an icy road during a snow storm. Probably going to Timmies? #canadian #onlyincanada #skating #storm @livinglifeof5

Does it get more Canadian than lacing up a pair of skates to travel?

"Only in Canada," reads the caption on the post from @akolton. "Skating down an icy road during a snow storm. Probably going to Timmies?"

Likely safer than walking in those classic-Canada conditions!

@steezewav

Canadian life #fyp

And @steezewav shared this terrifying moment that many Canadians have likely experienced, as he wielded a gigantic icicle that full-on looks like a deadly weapon. Yikes.

We love ya though, Canada!

From Your Site Articles

A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Your Bags & It’s Weirdly Hypnotic

We can't take our eyes off it!

djsugue | TikTok

A baggage handler at Vancouver Airport has given his TikTok followers a rare glimpse into how they stack travellers' bags for a flight.

The worker, known as @djsugue on TikTok, has already amassed 3.8 million likes and 75,000 followers for his videos from the airport.

Keep Reading Show less

People On TikTok Are Shocked After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Pets

Commenters called it "heartbreaking." 💔

Jagodka | Dreamstime, Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime

People on TikTok have mixed feelings after a Vancouver Airport worker posted videos showing how pets are transported on airplanes.

TikTok user @djsugue posted different videos giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how luggage is loaded onto a flight.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Shows 5 Things That Make 'Perfect Sense In Canada' But Confuse Everyone Else

The fear of our geese is so real.

kopke613 | TikTok

From posts about Canadian winters to clever Canuck hacks, TikTok is filled with all kinds of entertaining content about the Great White North.

TikTok user @kopke613 posts funny sketches about Canada and his video on five things that probably only make sense to Canadians is so spot on.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Is Roasting Men's Dating Profiles Across Canada & Now She's Targeting A New City

"I'm coming for you soon!"

Sherri Dru | TikTok

A woman who is getting lots of attention on TikTok and Instagram for her honest reviews of men's dating profiles is now targeting a new Canadian city.

After 15 years of being in relationships, Sherri Dru, 41, from Alberta, started posting about her experiences using Facebook Dating and Hinge in Edmonton around a week ago.

Keep Reading Show less