These 5 TikToks Show 'Only In Canada' Moments & They're Hilariously Accurate
"You want to come out and hack a dart?" 😅
When it comes to things that are uniquely Canadian, the Great White North has quite a few things that can be labelled as "only in Canada."
Over on TikTok, creators are highlighting moments that are so hilariously spot on, like @kopke613's sketch on "Sh*t you only hear in Canada."
"You want to come out and hack a dart?" he says to someone off-camera, which is of course Canadian for, "Would you like to come outside and smoke a cigarette with me?"
He then follows up a quintessential Canadian problem: "Hey, you got two loonies for a toonie?"
He also gently poked fun at our "costly" health care system.
"Bud, that hospital trip was expensive, cost me a whole $12 in parking," he jokes.
That's not all. TikToker @ohmygoditstom captured this "only in Canada" moment showing what appears to be two moose on a front porch devouring a pumpkin. That's a little too close for comfort!
If the creatures aren't at your front door, they're probably scampering around your backyard, like in this video from @leilazaki76.
It shows a male and a female deer that appear to be chasing after one another, while also competing in a game of hurdling.
Does it get more Canadian than lacing up a pair of skates to travel?
"Only in Canada," reads the caption on the post from @akolton. "Skating down an icy road during a snow storm. Probably going to Timmies?"
Likely safer than walking in those classic-Canada conditions!
And @steezewav shared this terrifying moment that many Canadians have likely experienced, as he wielded a gigantic icicle that full-on looks like a deadly weapon. Yikes.
We love ya though, Canada!