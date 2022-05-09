These TikToks Show The Strangest Canadian Place Names & We're Looking At You, Dildo Island
You can even meet Captain Dildo!
As the second-largest country in the world, Canada definitely has a lot of areas to be named and it seems like some people decided to get creative about it, much to the delight of TikTok.
Over on the social media site, @thegoogleearthguy creates videos where he does deep dives on Google Earth and he recently spotlighted a few Canuck spots that have, shall we say, interesting names.
"Canada have named some weird islands," he wrote on the TikTok.
He then zooms in on a spot in Ontario which is called Slaughter Island.
According to Northumberland Tourism, that's not the only spot in the area that has a somewhat menacing name. Located nearby are also Dark Island and Haunted Island.
Next up, the TikTok focuses on Murder Island, which is located in the Tusket Islands of Nova Scotia.
The area is only accessible by boat and is apparently "full of history on subjects ranging from lobster and tuna fishing, World War II spies, shipwrecks, buried treasure, and much more," according to the province.
And the third spot he zooms in on is none other than Dildo Island in Newfoundland.
The people of Dildo are well aware of the absurdity of the phallic name and seem to embrace it. You can even take part in the town's annual Dildo Days, visit Captain Dildo and snap a selfie with him!
According to the province, the name is "here to stay."
"There have been many movements and petitions to rename, but none have stuck," they said. "And that's to be expected in a land where the place names are just as colourful as the people inhabiting them."
And the last locale to be featured in the TikTok is Pee Pee Island located in Witless Bay Ecological Reserve in Newfoundland.
While there doesn't seem to be much of an explanation on why the area has a giggle-inducing name, it's apparently a great place to go birdwatching and take in North America’s largest Atlantic Puffin colony.
The more you know!