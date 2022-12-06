TikTok Has Revealed Some Of The Most Popular Canadian Videos Of 2022 & They're A Wild Mix
TikTok has shared a look back at 2022 and highlighted some of the most popular videos created by Canadians — and it's truly a random and heartwarming mix of content.
"Across Canada, we saw creators rise to stardom, while content from big little communities like #IndigenousTok, #BookTok and #TransTok found a home on the platform," said the release from the social media platform on December 6.
In terms of high performers, here are five of the Canadian videos that "made up some of this year's most memorable moments."
"Mirror. Selfie. Dancing."
In this video from @jamie32bsh, which has over 50 million likes, the camera pans from a bathroom counter to the TikToker filming himself dancing in a mirror while mouthing along to the words of Nelly Furtado's hit "Say It Right."
"ASMR satisfaction guaranteed"
@w2sixpackchef
Reply to @roblox_fanas The end tho😌 #knifeskills #foodchallenge #cucumber #cucumberchallenge #asmr #asmrsound #asmrfood #satisfying #sosatisfying #oddlysatisfying #oddlysatisfyingvideo #didyouknow #tiktokfood #sustainability
If you're into pleasing sounds, this video from @w2sixpackchef with almost 20 million likes showing off some serious knife skills is bound to please.
They quite rapidly cut a cucumber up into some thin slices before showing off the finished product, which are basically translucent due to the slicing technique.
"Gorgeous henna inspo"
If you're looking for some henna ideas for Eid or any upcoming special events, you'll want to check out @parisa_henna_art and her beautiful creations.
In the TikTok, which currently has 11 million likes, she showcases the process of applying henna in intricate patterns on a hand and forearm.
"The little bird that's stealing our hearts"
@tamarasbluechicken
Heart shapped wings means a happy loving bird, even when mom tries to eat him 😅💙 #talkingparrot #talkingbird #cutepet #parrot #bird #funnyanimals #funnypets #indianringneck #fyp #bluechicken #canada #novascotia #funnyparrot
This video of a cute little bird and his human has 15 million likes and it's easy to see why.
Kiwi, the star of @tamarasbluechicken, hilariously gives his mom kisses and chats with her, even when she pretends to eat him.
"This filter had him SO scared!"
@kristenandreafe
Legend has it the item is still flying🤣 #girlfriend #boyfriend #funny #couple #prank
And lastly, this video from @kristenandreafe has 16 million likes and it's easy to see why.
In the TikTok, the creator pranks her boyfriend with a filter while they're shopping at Walmart that causes him to throw an item down the aisle in self-defence.
Here's to more Canadian content in 2023!