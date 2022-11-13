A Newcomer To Canada Says He's 'Not Ready To Live Like This' After Experiencing Winter (VIDEO)
"I'm waiting for the snow to end."
Canada's winter weather is kicking off in some parts of the country, and for one newcomer, it looks like it's rough going.
A refugee from Ukraine named Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is currently living in Saskatchewan, has been posting on TikTok about his first experience with the dreaded Canadian season and in his latest video, it seems he's already over it.
"Trying to survive my first winter in Canada," said the text in his video.
"Today the first snow fall and I need to go to the store," Andrian explained as he traipsed through the white stuff. "To be honest, I'm starting to understand why everyone asks me about winter."
"Everything seems to have changed and looks somehow strange," he continued as he pulled into a Walmart parking lot. "I barely made it to the store."
Andrian shared that he doesn't know how to "work" in winter and that everything looked different after the downfall.
"I feel that I am not ready to live like this. I'm waiting for the snow to end," he said while trying to dust snow out of a shopping cart.
After getting his goods, he ran to the car because it was so cold.
@makhnachov
As well, he showed a bus stuck in a snowbank, which is a common sight in some cities as the snow piles up.
"It is very fun to watch how the neighbours clean the paths," he said while footage of someone using a snowblower played.
He then asked for tips on how to survive winter, which people replied to.
"Really make sure you have winter tires and that your brakes are up to standard," one person wrote. "Don't be afraid to go slow when the roads are really snowed up and icy."
"Move to the west coast, very little snow if any," suggested another.
"Dude I'm 49 and still trying to make it through winter," one commenter shared.
Just a few more months until spring... right?
You got this, Andrian!
