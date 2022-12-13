A Newcomer To Canada Shared Her First Experience With A Blizzard & It Looks Rough (VIDEO)
"When it's too cold, it's easy to get a brain freeze just being outside."
Winter in Canada can be pretty tough for even those of us who have experience with the snowy season — so imagine what it must be like for a newcomer to the country!
For TikToker Azie Clemmensen (@azieclemmensen), who moved to Regina, Saskatchewan from Malaysia, her first blizzard looked like a particularly wild one.
"Culture shock when I came to Canada," said the text on her TikTok while showing swirling snow and strong winds.
"Experience blizzard for the 1st time and a longgggg winter season. It starts as early of October and lasts through late March or April," she explained to her roughly 97K followers.
For Azie, it seems that the weather phenomenon is a bit fantastical.
"Only saw it in tv or movies but now it's real," she said. "Wanna hear the sound?"
She then paused the backing audio track so people could hear just how ferocius the 61km/hour wind was blowing.
"When it's too cold, it's easy to get a brain freeze just being outside," Azie shared, which is very true.
@azieclemmensen
Blizzard #malaygirlinregina #🇲🇾🇨🇦 #canada_life🇨🇦 #tiktokmalaysia🇲🇾 #tiktokcanada🇨🇦 #blizzard #foryou #fyp #masukberanda #teamserang
She then showed footage of someone seeming to debate if it was worth it to start shoveling the snow given the conditions.
"My neighbour in doubt whether to shovel or not," she said along with a laughing crying emoji.
Azie isn't the only newcomer in Saskatchewan struggling with the change in weather.
Fellow TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is originally from Ukraine, recently shared his struggles while trying to get to the store after a large snowstorm.
"I feel that I am not ready to live like this," he explained. "I'm waiting for the snow to end."
Hang in there, both! Spring is just around the corner... right?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.