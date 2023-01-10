A Newcomer To Canada Asked For Tips On How To Fit In & Reddit Delivered On All The Subtleties
Haggling at Loblaws is not going to work.
Being a newcomer to Canada can be challenging.
Not only are you dealing with a new environment and common mistakes newcomers make, but you also have so many things to learn… and unlearn.
This is what prompted one person to reach out on Reddit for tips for newcomers.
On the Reddit thread r/askTo, one user explained that they were new to Canada but still had some cultural habits that seemed a bit "off" to people.
They gave the example of feeling the urge to bargain for better prices at the grocery store, something that might be very common in other countries but is a definite no-no here in the Great White North.
They then asked about other such examples that could help them understand the "subtle cultural underpinnings of this country" so they could fit in better – and the social media platform delivered.
A popular response was to "give people their personal space."
This comment got upvoted over 300 times, and also got loads of additional comments agreeing and advising people to stay "wingspan apart."
"This is a good one," one user said. "The distance may vary between 1.5 to 4 feet which logically depends on the setting such as casual conversations versus one at work."
Another user stated that "pointing at people or staring are considered rude."
They also added that if someone was on the phone or Facetiming in public, it's best to keep their voice down. "Use headphones if you can," they advised. "The ideal bus ride or subway ride is a quiet one."
Loads of people agreed to this one too, with one person saying "this is great advice for everyone."
Another person chimed in by adding, "We queue for things here. Don't butt in line, wait your turn. Finally, let people come off the bus/ subway/ streetcar first."
While a lot of these might seem obvious, it's probably not for someone who is brand new to the country or experiencing a streetcar for the first time.
People also shared advice on things that it's normal to put in resumes in Canada… and things that don't belong there.
"I worked with a young immigrant and he had god-fearing on his resume. Lol. Yeah, don't do that," one comment read.
Other things your Canadian resume shouldn't have includes personal information such as age, religion, and marital status, one user said. "Only have professional into."
Another user pointed out that it's also not required to put a photo of yourself in the resume, although that's common practice in many other parts of the world.
Some other subtle things to be mindful of are not making personal comments on someone's appearance, being mean to people working in customer service, and making sure you say "please," "thank you" and "sorry."
A piece of advice a lot of people seemed to agree on is to "keep right" when walking on the sidewalk, which means walking on the right side of the sidewalk so people on the left, who are in a hurry, can cross you.
Finally, as one user pointed out, don't forget to be yourself as "you are unique" and "there's no one way to be Canadian."
"Assimilation isn't the way. It's about being yourself while picking up on and knowing social cues as others listed already. The suggestions you've already received are great."
Best of luck out there, newcomers!
