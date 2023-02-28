A Newcomer Got Real About The Biggest Misconception About Moving To Canada (VIDEO)
And so many people on TikTok think it's "painfully true."
If you've been thinking about moving to Canada, you might have certain ideas about what life in the country is like.
If this sounds like you, you're apparently not alone. A newcomer to Canada recently got real about what she thinks is the biggest misconception about moving to Canada and she got a lot of praise for her honesty.
According to the TikToker, who goes by Fed and uses the handle @lifewithfed on the platform, the biggest misconception that newcomers to Canada face is not related to the weather — or tipping!
Instead, it's actually connected to the cost of living.
"The biggest misconception about Canada is thinking that the moment you get here, you are rich," she says in a recent video.
Fed says that many new immigrants fall for this misconception, and is guilty herself of being bowled over by the big, beautiful houses and lofty salaries associated with Canada.
"No. No, no, we're surviving too," she says, laughing.
Although she admits, "We are better than back home, 100%."
"But, you're not handed $100,000 like this," she says with a snap of her fingers. "You're not gonna be handed like the big job right away. You have to make this work."
"Life is not easy anywhere in the world. It's on you to make this work," she concludes in the clip, which has been viewed over 24,000 times.
In the caption, Fed goes on to explain that she thought life in Canada would be "richer, more rewarding, easier."
"Well, it's not. You need to find that big job, those amazing opportunities. Immigrating is not easy, and you have to make it work all the time."
It's clearly a relatable sentiment among newcomers to Canada, as Fed received a bunch of comments from others praising her honestly.
"The best way to be rich in [Canada] is to be rich before you come," was one commenter's advice.
"Big houses and big salaries was back in 1980, now you gotta work hard. Very true," another added.
"Painfully true," another comment reads.
