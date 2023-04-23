8 Things Every Newcomer To Canada Has Probably Done Within Their First Year Of Moving
Sound familiar, newcomers? 🇨🇦
Moved to Canada, recently?
There are some things that most newcomers to Canada have probably done within their first year in the country, from snapping a picture of their first Tim Hortons coffee to mispronouncing words and tasting poutine.
In fact, no matter where you've moved from or which province or territory you've chosen to settle in, these are some quintessential experiences that are just part-and-parcel of starting your new life in Canada.
Here's a look at some of the most common things most newcomers have probably done in their first year here in Canada, whether it's deliberate ...or completely accidental.
Taken a picture of your double double
This classic drink from Tim Hortons features two shots of cream and two shots of sugar and is an honest Canadian classic.
And chances are you’re not going to go very long before ordering it.
On the off chance you’re not a big coffee fan, you have probably still tried at least one Timmies dish or beverage.
And, in classic newcomer style, you will have probably snapped at least one picture of the item before you devoured it.
Learned a Canadian slang term
Don’t get your toque in a twist if you haven’t gotten the hang of Canadian slang just yet.
From bunny hug to lick-bo, some Canadian slang terms are so unique that even some Canadians might not have heard of them.
That being said, if you’ve lived in Canada for a year, chances are you’ve picked up at least one slang term, be it the 6ix, loonies, toonies, mickey or mans.
You may have even dropped a couple of of these into conversation like a natural, eh?
Tried poutine
There are few dishes that unite all Canadians quite like poutine — and with good reason too.
With gravy and cheese curds sprinkled over a bed of fries, there's nothing not to love about this Canuck classic.
So, if you’re new to Canada, you’re probably no stranger to poutine. Heck, you might have even tried multiple varieties out there, from classic to shawarma to vegan!
Followed Drake on Instagram
He’s the undisputed king of the 6ix, so chances are the Insta handle @champagnepapi is now familiar to you.
And, if you're into social media, you probably also keep up with celebs like Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes, Shania Twain and and maybe even Justin Trudeau.
Even if you don't follow these Canadian icons online, you've probably found out by now that they're all Canadian (and definitely not American!).
Indulged in winter sports
If you’ve survived a winter in Canada, hopefully you’ve given some winter sports a go too.
There are so many cool things to do fromskiing and tobogganing to ice skating, and honestly you need to indulge in a little fun during those winter months to keep yourself entertained!
Taken a picture with a Canadian landmark
If you don’t have at least one snapshot with the Niagara Falls, are you even in Canada?
Your first year in Canada may be when you explore the country the most and you need everyone who follows you on socials to know that you are, indeed, within the country, right?
So go ahead and take that hundredth selfie with the CN Tower. No one’s going to judge (probably).
Been scared of a Canadian animal
Canada is filled with so much natural beauty, and with that comes an abundance of wildlife.
And while some iconic Canadian creatures are downright adorable, like beavers, chances are you might also encounter creatures that you’re less happy to see, like skunks, bears or even wolverines (yikes).
One thing’s for certain. If you spot the infamous Canada goose, you’d be wise not to disturb it!
Mispronounced a place name
Canada has ten provinces and three territories, as well as many, many cities in between, and let’s just say that not all of them are the easiest to pronounce, especially if you’ve never heard of them before.
Of course, even if you do manage to pronounce them all perfectly in the first go, at least some of the place names might throw you off.
We're looking at you, Dildo Island.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for some tips on life in Canada, a bunch of newcomers recently shared advice for those planning to move — and it's pretty insightful.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.