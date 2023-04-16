We Asked International Students In Canada To Share Advice For Newcomers Looking To Study
They had some real nuggets of wisdom.
Ever thought about what it’s like to be an international student in Canada?
Every year, thousands of students move to Canada to pursue their education, and their experiences can be vastly different from other Canadians, tourists, and permanent residents.
Which is why, over on Narcity Canada’s Facebook page, we recently posted the question, “International students in Canada, what advice would you give people planning to study here one day?”
Commenters shared loads of hot tips for others who may be considering moving to Canada for further studies.
To begin with, there were loads of people who pointed out how expensive Canada is, so that anyone planning to move here for their studies can be prepared.
“Canada is expensive especially if living in a major city, and if you want to travel the country it can be quite pricey,” one Facebook user stated. “Save more money than you think you will need before coming.”
“Make sure [you] have lots and lots of money in your bank…. The first thing,” another added.
Another Facebook user warned Canadians not to take it for granted that moving to the country would lead to citizenship.
“Do not assume a student visa leads to citizenship,” they stated. They then advised students to “get an immigration lawyer if you’re planning to apply for permanent residency in this country."
It is important to note that studying in Canada does not automatically guarantee international students permanent resident status or citizenship.
Rather, they have to look at other pathways toward becoming permanent residents such as applying for the Federal Skilled Worker program or Provincial Nominee Program.
They could also choose to work after graduating, by applying for a Post-Graduation Work Permit Program.
Another person advised “find[ing] internships in corporates.” Finding an internship in a big corporate company, which is presumably what they meant, does sound like good advice for students looking to earn a bit while also getting experience.
However, by far, the most common piece of advice people gave was simply to get outside a comfort zone and meet new people, especially those from different cultures.
“Despite focusing on your studies, try to explore life out of school,” one particular person said. “That's where you face the real society. Don't limit your interactions to your school friends and university professors.”
Many others added that it was important to make new friends.
“Meet friends from every culture,” is how one Facebook user put it.
“Don’t just stick around with your own community and limit yourself. Meet people, make new friends!” someone else said.
Some even shared how international students can make new friends.
“Don’t be afraid to volunteer because that’s how you meet new people. New people new connections, you never know who can be a good resource!”
Sound advice, indeed!
