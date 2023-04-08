6 Hacks That Helped Me Build A New Life As An Immigrant In Canada
As an international student who arrived in Toronto in 2016, building a life in Canada was not an easy feat.
However, through trial and error, I discovered six hacks that helped me overcome the challenges of being a new immigrant and thrive in my new home.
Some of these hacks were so obvious that I wish I had implemented them earlier, but they still helped me immensely in my eventual journey toward permanent residency in Canada.
Buy all your winter attire in Canada
As a new immigrant in Canada, it can be daunting to navigate the cold winter weather. One of the hacks that helped me immensely was buying all my winter clothes in Canada.
Many immigrants can make the mistake of bringing boots and coats from their home country, and I did too! Let's face it, it saves so much money. But if your country is a warm one, the gear you find there won't survive harsh Canadian weather.
Instead, I suggest investing in warm, high-quality winter gear that is built to withstand cold temperatures. You don't need to buy expensive, name-brand clothing either. You can find affordable winter clothing at places like Walmart or Winners.
Community centres offer so many free resources
Another hack that helped me was taking advantage of the free resources available in the city that I just had no idea existed.
There are dozens of community centers across Toronto that offer free language and sports classes, as well as support groups for immigrants. I took free badminton and painting lessons and even took a couple of classes in French. They depend on your neighbourhood, but it is definitely worth looking into.
As an international student, there were also discounts available for things like transit and cultural events. By using these resources, I was able to improve my language skills, make new friends, and save money.
You can make lot of friends through volunteering
I volunteered in almost every club and organization I could get my hand in at university, from stacking up cans at our local food banks to recruiting speakers for my university's TEDx event. It led to so many opportunities for me to meet new people and learn more about the city's local fabric.
I discovered local slang and cool restaurants in my neighbourhood and even discovered great music recommendations.
Costco hauls will save you time and money
When it comes to shopping for groceries, I highly recommend making your first-ever shopping haul at Costco. Costco is a membership-based warehouse that offers bulk items at discounted prices.
It is an excellent place to stock up on essentials like toilet paper, laundry detergent, and non-perishable items. Additionally, Costco often carries products from around the world, making it easy to find foods from your home country.
You can eat the same as home!
If you're feeling homesick for familiar foods, don't worry! In Toronto, ethnic grocery stores are everywhere. There hasn't been a single ingredient from back home that I haven't been able to find here.
From Indian and Chinese supermarkets to Korean, Middle Eastern and Caribbean markets, you can find a variety of foods from around the world. These grocery stores are a great way to find ingredients for your favourite recipes and to feel more connected to your culture.
Housing is all about luck and timing
When I first arrived in Toronto, I quickly realized that finding affordable housing can be a challenge. I didn't have a lot of money to spare on rent, so I had to get creative.
One of the most important lessons I learned was that housing in Toronto is all about luck and timing. When looking for a place to live, it's important to start early and be persistent. I would spend hours every day checking online classifieds and sending out emails to potential landlords. Even then, it was still difficult to find a place that met my budget and needs.
However, I also realized that luck plays a big role in finding housing in Toronto. Sometimes, the perfect apartment would become available at just the right time, and I would be lucky enough to be the first one to respond.
Other times, I would be outbid by other renters or lose out on a place because I wasn't able to move in right away. It can be frustrating, but being patient and persistent really did help.