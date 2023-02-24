6 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Came To Canada As An International Student
I had no idea what I was getting myself into.
Studying in Canada as an international student wasn't exactly a lifelong dream of mine. I hardly knew much about it when I first started looking into places to study in 2015.
At the time, Canada wasn't considered as popular among international students as it is today. But, when the University of Toronto accepted me and my extensive research showed that the cost of living and studying in Toronto was significantly lower than in most American cities, it felt like a no-brainer.
And the fact that I could stay and work in Canada for three years following my degree with a post-graduate work permit basically sealed the deal.
Soon, I was all set to embark on a new journey. But I had no idea what I was getting myself into.
Here are six things I wish I knew back then:
Frosh and other orientation programs actually really help
People at Frosh.
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
Most universities and colleges have a FROSH event for their first year students before the first semester begins. The University of Toronto Scarborough went all out for theirs in 2016, staging a 3-day event full of outdoor games, pep rallies and a carnival.
It felt like too much socialization for me, and the only reason I went is that my roommate (who was also an international student) dragged me along with her. But, it turned out to be an incredibly significant event where I met my best friend, who is still a big part of my life today. I looked for someone who seemed as horrified to be there as I was, and boom, I had found my match.
And while FROSH can be super intimidating for young students, especially those who are brand new to a country, it really does present the perfect opportunity to bond with others like you and find someone who'll make the first day of school a little less scary.
A meal plan doesn't mean you'll never have to cook
Food items university students eat.
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
I thought I had it all figured out when I signed up for my university's meal plan. I mean, who needs to cook when you've got three meals a day on your card, am I right? My folks tried to school me on the importance of learning to feed myself, but I was like, "Nah, I'll be fine."
But I was in for a rude awakening. Turns out, most of the chow spots on campus are closed on the weekends and shut down like Cinderella's carriage at 6:00 p.m. on weekdays.
I reluctantly learned how to make eggs, cook rice and eventually move on to the big stuff during my first year in Canada. Moral of the story? Always listen to your parents and pick up some cooking skills before you head over.
You can't open a bank account without a SIN number
So, this is a big one. Even if you don't plan on working immediately as an international student, you'll still need to set up your SIN number as soon as possible. I thought it could wait and it wasn't a time-sensitive document that I would need as soon as I landed in the country.
But I quickly realized that I couldn't conduct my financial affairs without one.
No bank account in the city was willing to let me open an account with them without a SIN number. The process, back in 2016, was a simple one where I simply applied for it online and received it a week later. But not having one completely stalled my ability to get a debit card or pay my university fees through a Canadian bank account.
So learn from me and apply for it almost as soon as you land.
Investing in strong friendships can save your life
Friends having drinks and playing games.
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
When I came to Canada, I had no family or friends who were already living there. This is why creating a support system from scratch was really important. I knew I had to make friends, but I only realized much later that finding and investing in these relationships was almost as important as building myself up academically.
In my first year, I fell incredibly sick and, eventually, even needed a visit to the emergency room. Being unfamiliar with the health care system in Canada, I was uncertain of what steps to take. However, at that point, I had some truly heroic and gallant friends who escorted me to the hospital in the middle of a bitter winter night.
They stayed by my side throughout the night until a doctor saw me, kept my parents informed, and took me home in the morning. While I probably wouldn't have died without them, a part of me will remain forever grateful that I had people to take care of me that night.
The TTC cannot give you what a driver's license can
The TTC can be pretty confusing, so I decided to take some time to get familiar with it before pivoting to driving. It honestly took me several years before I felt comfortable taking the subway by myself every day, but I was grateful for it and even enjoyed it.
Living in Scarborough, I saw the TTC as my path to enjoy my very own bright lights, big city moments in downtown Toronto.
But only after I started taking car rides around Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area did I realize there was so much more to see. I couldn't sample Brampton's food gems, explore Ontario's towns or even go to Wonderland without a vehicle, and it took me several years after I'd already lived in Canada before I realized how sheltered I was.
The sooner you apply for your G1, the sooner you'll be able to drive around on your own after or even before you graduate.
Canadian work experience will always carry more weight
An office in Canada.
Rhythm Sachdeva | Narcity
The thing I loved most about university was the epic four-month summer breaks. I would head back home each time to see my family and catch up with my old school buddies. But I also made it a point to score some impressive-sounding internships each summer.
Back in India, I landed gigs as a public relations intern at a start-up called The Social Street, an assistant digital producer at Times News Network, and a reporter at the Times of India for three summers straight. But, strangely enough, it was my time at the local paper, Beach Metro Community News, in 2019, that seemed to make the biggest splash on my resume.
Before I took the job at Beach Metro, a hiring manager actually asked me why I didn't have any Canadian work experience. I was at a loss for words. And when I interviewed for my first post-university gig, it was my work at Beach Metro Community News that received the most attention.