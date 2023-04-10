These Are The 6 Things I Loved Most About Moving To Canada As A Permanent Resident
These perks made the international move so much easier! 🇨🇦
A few years ago, I made the decision to become a permanent resident in Canada, and it changed my life in so many ways.
For a little bit of context, I was living and working in Dubai when I realized that I was eligible for Canada’s Express Entry program with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).
So, even though I’d never visited North America before – never mind lived there – I took it as an opportunity to have new experiences and decided to try my luck by applying online.
I’m not going to lie, the application process was time-consuming and expensive.
That being said, it was honestly such a privilege and a relief to finally get that Canadian permanent resident (PR) card.
Moving countries isn’t easy, and it’s especially daunting when you’re coming from a place that’s the polar opposite in several ways.
However, the fact that I was moving as a permanent resident gave me the confidence I needed to make the jump.
Here are some of the benefits it offered:
I can work in Canada
Moving to a foreign country does not always guarantee someone the right to work there.
For example, if I moved to Canada without my permanent resident status, I would have needed a permit to be able to work in the country. This isn’t always easy to get and could lend additional stress to the move.
But when you move to Canada as a permanent resident, you’re allowed to look for work.
And even if you struggle with finding work in your field, you can always freely take up other jobs while you find your feet, which is something I’ve seen many people do.
According to the IRCC, apart from not being able to “hold some jobs that need a high-level security clearance,” there aren’t a whole lot of restrictions when it comes to PR holders working in Canada.
And, in case anyone’s noticed, Canada is expensive. So it’s helpful to be able to have a source of income while you’re here!
But I didn't have to find a job immediately
Janice Rodrigues experiencing Canada's fall for the first time.
This is the other side of my first point.
While it’s great to have the option to work in Canada as soon as you land in the country, as a PR, there’s less pressure to find a job right away.
That’s because your permanent resident status isn’t tied to your job, so you don’t need to keep working to be able to live in the country.
This is different from Dubai, where expats are granted two-year work visas by their company, and they need to keep getting this renewed in order to live there.
For me, being a permanent resident, I could have just spent my time exploring Canada, or doing a course if that's what I wanted.
That freedom takes a lot of the pressure off.
Settlement agencies
Another thing I loved about moving to Canada is that there are loads of benefits for newcomers in the country, including settlement agencies.
In fact, reaching out to them just feels reassuring because they’re able to answer questions and can help with a range of things, from learning English to finding a job.
The best part is that a lot of these services are completely free.
I contacted ACCES in Toronto when I first arrived and they offered so much helpful advice, including on things like modifying my resume to meet Canadian standards.
Education is cheaper
Janice Rodrigues trying poutine.
This didn’t strictly apply to me as I didn’t do a course in Canada.
But as a whole, studying in Canada as a permanent resident is a whole lot cheaper than studying in the country as a foreign student.
That’s because permanent residents can study at the same rate as Canadian citizens, which is much less than international students' tuition costs.
It’s definitely enough to tempt me into considering another course or upskilling!
Free healthcare
Healthcare is a big one, and permanent residents are entitled to provincial or territorial healthcare.
It is recommended that PR holders apply for their health cards as soon as they enter the country though, as there can be a waiting period.
This is one of those things you really hope you don’t need to use… but it’s nice to know that it's there all the same.
I applied for Ontario's health care plan (OHIP) within the first few days of landing in Toronto, and got my card within three weeks.
Clear pathway to citizenship
Janice Rodrigues admiring the sunset.
And finally, if you move to Canada with the ultimate goal of becoming a citizen, then being a PR means you’re already on the right track.
To apply for a Canadian citizenship, you must be a permanent resident, have lived in Canada for three out of the last five years and have filed your taxes.
It has been very reassuring to me to have an end goal in mind, and to know that there is a clear path to getting there!
All in all, there are obvious pros of moving to Canada, especially if you’re moving as a permanent resident of the country.
Best of luck to anyone applying!