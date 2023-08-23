6 Travel Deals Canadian Students Can Get On Flights & More That Could Save A Ton Of Cash
You could make your next trip way cheaper!
If you're a student in Canada, you'll know all too well that costs can quickly add up.
The good news is, there are quite a few student travel deals available for you to check out in Canada if you're looking to save a few bucks on your future travel plans.
From cheap flight deals to discounted train fares and car rentals, you can make your travels all the more affordable.
Whether you're just planning to take a trip home at some point in the school year or you want to make the most of summer with some adventures with friends, here are some of the travel deals available to students so you can plan ahead.
Air Canada
If you're planning a trip home or an adventure during one of your breaks, you take advantage of fixed fares with Air Canada's Student Flight Pass.
The prepaid package includes between four and six flight credits that can be used for economy and standard class seats with Air Canada. Best of all, the pass guarantees that the flight prices are locked in so if you're travelling a peak time including holidays, you won't have to pay extra.
Booking options are super flexible as you can book right up until two hours before your scheduled flight and the flight credits can be used within 12 months of purchasing the pass.
There are a bunch of different packages to look into depending on where you're going to travel with an Eastern Commuter pass which covers the cities of London, Montréal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Windsor, starting from $208 per flight.
There's also a Western Commuter package that starts from $195 per flight with travel between Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver or Victoria and other destinations in British Columbia.
If you're looking to travel further afield than Canada, there are also packages to take advantage of with flights to Europe as well as parts of Asia and South America.
To secure Air Canada's Student Flight Passes for the next school year, you'll need to buy your pass before September 1, 2023.
Europcar
If you're looking to plan a road trip, or you just need a car for the weekend, you can get student discounts through car rental company Europcar.
To get the discount you must have a valid ISIC card in the name of the first named driver on the booking. ISIC cards are internationally recognized student cards that are available for Canadian students to purchase.
You'll need to show the ISIC card when you arrive at the car rental pick-up station as well as a valid driver's licence.
If you're travelling in Europe, you can get a 15% discount on car rental in countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and the U.K. In any other countries where Europcar operates, you'll get a 10% discount.
Remember to put aside some gas money and happy roadtripping!
Emirates
Air Canada isn't the only airline to offer deals to students. Emirates also offers discounted rates to students on its flights to over 250 different destinations around the world.
Students aged between 16 and 31 years old will be able to get up to a 10% discount on Economy and Business Class fares.
All you need to do to take advantage of the deal is book your flight by March 31, 2024, using the promo code "STUDENT" to receive the discount.
When you check in for your flight, you'll need to have a valid student ID or school acceptance letter on hand to secure the discount, otherwise, you may end up needing to pay the remainder of the fare.
For flights outside of the U.S. and Canada, you'll also get an increased baggage allowance of an additional 10 kilograms or one extra piece when travelling and there are flexible options to change your flight on the student deal.
If you're travelling to or from the U.S. or Canada, standard baggage allowances will apply with your ticket.
Go Transit
If you're studying and spending a lot of time in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, you might be able to get student discount on GO Transit to make travelling around the city a breeze.
To take advantage of the offer, you'll need to pick up a PRESTO card and either visit a concession in person or apply online with a school-issued ID.
Once it has been approved, you'll be able to save up to 40% off the single standard adult fares on GO Transit. So whether you're just heading around the city, or you're planning a weekend trip to Niagara Falls, you'll be able to do so with cheaper fares.
Student Universe
If you don't want to be tied to travelling on one specific airline, you can take a look at Student Universe, a travel booking site specifically designed for students.
Student Universe has partnered with over 200 airlines around the world to offer discounts on flights. In Canada, some of the airlines where you could snag a cheaper fare includes Air Canada, Air Transat, Porter and WestJet.
You can also become a Student Universe member for free to see some exclusive discounted fares on the website and they even offer promo codes for certain airlines and destinations to help you save even more.
Much the same as tools like Skyscanner and Google Flights, you search for the routes you'd like to travel and Student Universe will show you the cheapest flights available.
Red Arrow
If you're based in Alberta and you're looking to travel around the province for trips home or you're looking to explore a new city, you can get discounts through local bus operator, Red Arrow.
You can buy Student Express Five Packs which give you five one-way trips with a total discount of 5%. The deal is available to all students aged between 13 and 17 years old and to any post-secondary students with a valid student ID card.
The buses can take you between Lethbridge, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer or Fort McMurray.
Student packs can be bought online, over the phone or in person at any of Red Arrow's ticket locations.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.