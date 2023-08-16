CBSA Is Hiring Students For Border Services Officer Jobs & Pay Goes Up To $34 An Hour
Positons for post-secondary students are available across the country!
There are so many Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs available for students across the country.
Student Border Services Officers are being hired for the summer of 2024 and the pay goes up to $34 an hour!
These government of Canada jobs are part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program which gives work opportunities to full-time students all over the country.
Hundreds of Student Border Services Officer positions are available through this recruitment process in cities across B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
The salary for these CBSA jobs ranges from $16.84 an hour to $34.59 an hour.
If you get hired, you'll work at an international airport, CBSA international mail processing centre, marine operation or telephone reporting centre.
Also, as a Student Border Services Officer, you'll work alongside Border Services Officers to facilitate the flow of travellers and goods, and identify those that are a potential risk to Canada.
You will promote compliance with Canada's border, trade and tax laws through enforcement, service and public education as well.
Student Border Services Officer job duties include:
- serving and educating the public
- interviewing travellers
- verifying declarations and goods
- referring travellers and goods that require further examination
- identifying fraudulent documents
Summer contracts will range from the end of April 2024 to early September 2024 but work periods can vary by location.
You'll work full-time during that period if you get hired with the possibility of being brought back for part-time work in the fall of 2024 and winter of 2025.
To be eligible for the Student Border Services Officer job, you must:
- be a full-time student at a recognized post-secondary academic institution
- be a full-time student during the whole hiring process (fall 2023 and winter/spring 2024)
- be returning to full-time post-secondary studies in September 2024
- be at least the age of majority in the province where you'll be working
CBSA said that preference will be given to Canadian citizens and permanent residents over non‑Canadian students who are eligible to work in Canada.
As part of the hiring process, you have to pass the online Officer Trainee Entrance Exam and interview.
Also, depending on the work location, you could need to have a valid driver's license.
The deadline to apply for these student jobs is October 12, 2023.
If you don't hear from CBSA by December 2023, you won't be considered for positions in 2024 and will need to reapply next year if you still want the position.
Student Border Services Officers
Salary: $16.84 to $34.59 an hour
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: CBSA is looking for full-time students at a recognized post-secondary institution who are returning to full-time post-secondary studies in September 2024.
Student Border Services Officers serve and educate the public, interview travellers, verify declarations and goods, refer travellers and goods that need further examination, and identify fraudulent documents.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.