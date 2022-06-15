CBSA Is Looking To Hire Border Services Officers & You Can Make Almost $90,000
You don't even need a university degree to get the job! 💸🚨
There are new Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs that are being hired for and you can make almost $90,000 when you get the position!
If you're looking for government of Canada jobs to apply to that also play well, CBSA has now opened its border services officer selection process to applicants who want a career with the government agency.
Border services officers "safeguard" Canada's security by ensuring the flow of people and goods while supporting national security and public safety.
There are 1,100 places across the country where the officers work including land borders, international airports, marine terminals, rail ports and postal facilities.
The prerequisites needed for the job are having Canadian citizenship or permanent residency, a high school diploma (university or college education is an asset, not a requirement) and a valid, full driver's license.
If you're accepted into CBSA's officer trainee development program, which leads to the border services officer position, you'll attend the CBSA College.
While at the college, you'll have your accommodations and meals paid for along with an allowance of $125 per week to cover basic living expenses.
\u201cThe #CBSA #BorderServices officer selection process is now open. \n\nOur diverse team of officers make a difference in the lives of Canadians across the country. \n\nApply today!\n\n#CBSAJobs\u201d— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1655308803
As a trainee, your annual salary will be between $69,423 and $77,302. Once you finish the development program you will become a border services officer and get paid from $75,100 to $89,068.
Duties of border services officers include collecting duties and taxes on imported goods, preventing narcotics, weapons, firearms and other prohibited goods from entering Canada, and contributing to fighting against terrorism, crime, illegal immigration and the illegal wildlife trade.
Officers have to be willing to carry, use and maintain CBSA-issued defensive equipment, relocate anywhere in Canada, travel domestically and internationally, work overtime, work on weekends and holidays, wear a uniform, and operate a government vehicle.
When you apply to the selection process, you're committing to accepting a posting that can be located anywhere in Canada including rural and remote areas.
You can make it know what your preferred location is but there's still a chance that you could be assigned somewhere different.
The last day to apply to the CBSA officer trainee developmental program to become a border services officer is July 4, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Border services officers
Salary: $69,423 and $77,302 as a trainee, $75,100 to $89,068 as an officer
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens or permanent residents who have a high school diploma and a valid, full driver's license. Also, all applicants need to be willing to relocate anywhere in Canada if needed for the job.