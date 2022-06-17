CRA Jobs For 'Investigators' Are Available Now & You Can Get Paid Up To $107,000
You'll help "fight against financial crime." 🔎👀
Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) jobs for "investigators" are available across the country right now and the salary goes up to $107,000!
For anyone looking to find some government of Canada jobs to apply for, the CRA is looking for people to join the team as investigators and help "fight against financial crime."
This hiring process will be used to staff positions in Vancouver, Calgary, Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.
If you get the job, you will be expected to relocate to where you get placed if it's not where you currently live and pay for your own moving expenses.
The yearly salary for the investigator position ranges from $88,261 to $107,249!
The education requirements are a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in accounting or the eligibility for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association.
You also need experience performing or conducting investigations into financial fraud or other criminal offences, forensic accounting/audits, internal audits, external audits or review engagements of corporate financial statements.
The duties of the investigator position include conducting investigations into financial schemes of taxpayers suspected of tax evasion and conducting research and forensic financial analysis to establish proof of tax offences.
With these jobs, the language requirements are English essential or bilingual (English and French) imperative, which depends on the exact position you're placed in.
The closing date for applications is June 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Also, this staffing process could be used to fill other similar positions so if you don't get this job, you might be able to get another with the CRA!
