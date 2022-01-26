Canada Revenue Agency Jobs Are Available For Recent & Upcoming Grads With No Experience Needed
If you've recently graduated from post-secondary school or are going to soon, Canada Revenue Agency jobs are available and you don't need to have any experience to get hired.
There are a variety of positions — including administrative services, audit and accounting, human resources, and IT ones — up for grabs in cities all over Atlantic Canada that the CRA wants to hire recent or upcoming grads for.
The salary ranges from $58,076 to $65,363 a year.
Both permanent and temporary jobs are available with this CRA hiring spree.
Locations of the positions are Summerside and Charlottetown in P.E.I., St. John's in Newfoundland, Moncton, Saint John and Bathurst in New Brunswick, and Halifax and Sydney in Nova Scotia.
With these jobs, some only require people to know English but others need folks who are bilingual in English and French.
New career opportunity alert! \n\n@CanRevAgency is looking for recent or upcoming grads to fill a variety of exciting and challenging positions in the Atlantic region.\n\nApply before March 31, 2022. \n\n#NowHiring\nhttp://ow.ly/KMY950HAawY\u00a0pic.twitter.com/YCEMN4mNZv— GC Jobs (@GC Jobs) 1643122909
No experience is required to get hired but applicants must have a degree, applied degree or diploma from a recognized post-secondary institution already or get one by June 2022.
While anyone in Canada can apply as long as they're a recent grad or are students who will complete their studies soon, they will be responsible for any relocation expenses if they get offered a job and have to move to work.
Also, all CRA employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an accommodation based on a medical, religious or other prohibited ground for discrimination that's defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act.
The application deadline is March 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
