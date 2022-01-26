Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada jobs

Canada Revenue Agency Jobs Are Available For Recent & Upcoming Grads With No Experience Needed

You can make as much as $65,000 a year!

Trending Staff Writer
Canada Revenue Agency Jobs Are Available For Recent & Upcoming Grads With No Experience Needed
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

If you've recently graduated from post-secondary school or are going to soon, Canada Revenue Agency jobs are available and you don't need to have any experience to get hired.

There are a variety of positions — including administrative services, audit and accounting, human resources, and IT ones — up for grabs in cities all over Atlantic Canada that the CRA wants to hire recent or upcoming grads for.

The salary ranges from $58,076 to $65,363 a year.

Both permanent and temporary jobs are available with this CRA hiring spree.

Locations of the positions are Summerside and Charlottetown in P.E.I., St. John's in Newfoundland, Moncton, Saint John and Bathurst in New Brunswick, and Halifax and Sydney in Nova Scotia.

With these jobs, some only require people to know English but others need folks who are bilingual in English and French.

No experience is required to get hired but applicants must have a degree, applied degree or diploma from a recognized post-secondary institution already or get one by June 2022.

While anyone in Canada can apply as long as they're a recent grad or are students who will complete their studies soon, they will be responsible for any relocation expenses if they get offered a job and have to move to work.

Also, all CRA employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an accommodation based on a medical, religious or other prohibited ground for discrimination that's defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The application deadline is March 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Various positions

Salary: $58,076 to $65,363

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: People who have a degree, applied degree or diploma from a recognized post-secondary institution already or will get one by June 2022 and who would relocate to Atlantic Canada, if needed.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

british columbia jobs

The BC Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $82K

Get your resume ready! 💸

Gettysburg | Dreamstime, Fsstock | Dreamstime

The Government of B.C. has so many job openings right now, and a lot of them are offering a salary of over $82,000.

It's good news for anyone looking for work or even a career change.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Parks Canada Is Hiring Students All Over The Country & You Can Get Paid Over $20 Per Hour

The great outdoors could be your office! 🏔

@gc_jobs | Instagram, Jaahnlieb | Dreamstime

If you'd like to get paid to hang out in one of Canada's incredible national parks — look no further. Parks Canada is hiring across the country right now and there are tons of jobs for students that don’t require a lifetime's worth of experience.

If you love history, enjoy meeting new people or simply want to get more fresh air, there could be an opportunity for you.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $100K

Get your resume and update those references.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Nicoelnino | Dreamstime

It's a new year, and maybe you're looking for a new job that pays over $100,000.

The Ontario government is currently hiring for a bunch of high-paying jobs that could help you break into that six-figure bracket, so get your resume updated and take your favourite interview shirt to the dry cleaner.

Keep Reading Show less
canada jobs

Ontario Is Now Making It Easier To Get A Job In Trades & Here's How

You can get up to $4,200 in financial support, too!

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

If you've ever wanted to get into trades work, well, Ontario is making it easier to land a job in this field.

In a news release posted on January 25, the provincial government unveiled a new Crown agency that's geared to making trades training better (and easier).

Keep Reading Show less