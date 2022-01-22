Trending Tags

Google Jobs Are Available In Canada & You Can Get Hired Without Having A Degree

"Equivalent practical experience" can replace a university degree!

There are a bunch of Google jobs available across Canada and some of them don't even require you to have a university degree to get hired.

Positions are open at offices in different cities in the country, including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal, but there are also positions that are eligible for remote work so you can do the jobs from pretty much anywhere.

When it comes to education requirements, some postings note that bachelor's degrees can be substituted with "equivalent practical experience" and others don't require any education at all.

Recently, Google came in fifth place in a ranking of the best places to work in Canada for 2022.

So, if you're looking to get hired at one of the best places to work in the country, here are seven Google jobs available in Canada that you can apply for!

Engagement Manager, Google Cloud Professional Services

Location: Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor's degree in computer science, math, a related technical field or equivalent practical experience.

It's also required that candidates have experience interfacing with executive stakeholders, five years of customer-facing experience, as well as experience supporting enterprise customers.

Apply Here

Account Manager Associate, Large Customer Sales

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Google is looking for someone who has a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience and five years of experience in digital advertising sales, marketing or media.

Apply Here

Software Developer III, Sensors, Augmented Reality OS

Location: Waterloo, ON

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience, two years of experience with software development in one or more programming languages or one year of experience with an advanced degree. They must also have two years of experience with data structures or algorithms in an academic or industry setting.

Apply Here

Technical Sales Specialist, AI/ML, Google Cloud

Location: Toronto, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and remote

Who Should Apply: Someone with a bachelor's degree in, or equivalent practical experience with, computer science, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Candidates also need to have experience with the platform TensorFlow on "cloud native architectures" in a customer-facing or support role and experience with performing technical presentations or public speaking.

Apply Here

Android Partner Enablement Manager

Location: Toronto and remote

Who Should Apply: Google wants a person who has five years of experience managing external partner relationships and three years of experience developing and delivering training to people working in sales operations or customer engineering.

Apply Here

Technical Program Manager, Cloud Engineering Productivity

Location: Waterloo, ON

Who Should Apply: Anyone with three years of experience in project or program management, three years of experience working with new and emerging technologies in the cloud space and experience leading cross-functional project teams.

Apply Here

Vendor Performance Manager

Location: Toronto

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience along with five years of experience in sales, vendor sales management, or partner management in a sales or service environment as well as "experience in sales, business development, prospecting, and/or client acquisition."

Apply Here

