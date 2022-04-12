6 Toronto Jobs At Pinterest That Come With Pretty Unreal Benefits
Time to dust off the old resume!
Finding a great job in Toronto is no easy feat. Even with hiring season in full swing, it can be tough to know where to start. But it helps when a major company you recognize is looking to recruit.
Pinterest, which was named one of the best workplaces for women in Toronto, is on the lookout for eager workers to join their team, and they've got some pretty sweet benefits that come with each gig.
The company has retirement plans that allow for tax savings, adoption support, and paid parental leave along with other family-building benefits, some flexible vacation days, and physical and mental health coverage for you and the fam.
So if you're interested in working at a tech company, here are six full-time positions that Pinterest is looking to fill at the moment.
Technical Recruiter
Why You Should Apply: Pinterest wants a data-driven person who has knowledge of the Toronto talent market for this role. They'll need to know how to manage engineering recruitment, and always be working to improve the company's processes.
Business Recruiter
Why You Should Apply: They want a person with a solution-oriented mindset who uses challenges to grow. As a Business Recruiter, you'll be a leader in hiring efforts related to sourcing, advising hiring managers, closing offers, and driving the interview process.
Product Manager, Shopping Content Mining
Why You Should Apply: Pinterest wants someone to lead their shopping content mining team from vision to execution. If you've got at least three years of product management experience in driving success metrics and can work through complex technical problems, this might be the job for you.
iOS Engineer, Metrics Quality
Why You Should Apply: Someone with at least four years of experience working in iOS development would be perfect for this role. If you've got enthusiasm for the "behind-the-scenes" work that Pinterest users normally don't see, and have experience with query language and relational databases, then you might just fit what they're looking for.
Data Scientist, Shopping
Why You Should Apply: Pinterest is searching for a Data Scientist who's got at least four years of experience working with statistical or quantitative analysis. This role is great for people who are fluent in SQL and Python, or R, as well as have the ability to work with large data sets.
Technical Sourcer
Why You Should Apply: If you're a natural at networking and love maintaining relationships with hiring partners and candidates, you might want to work as a Technical Sourcer at Pinterest. They want candidates who have experience sourcing talent for technical positions, and who also have some knowledge of applicant tracking systems like Lever, Jobvite, and Greenhouse.