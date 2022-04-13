Bilingual Torontonians Who Speak These Languages Will Likely Get Paid More Money At Work
Time to learn a new language. 👀
Do you fluently speak two languages? Are you looking for a job? Well, you might just have the upper hand because some jobs in Toronto will pay you more for being bilingual.
According to data from Preply, an online tutor platform, there are some languages that could help you land that pay raise you've been itching to get.
In Toronto specifically, the study revealed that companies tend to give the highest salaries to people in roles that needed them to speak either Spanish, Portuguese, or Russian.
"The average salary for a Russian speaker in Toronto is $263,311.64 per year, same for Portuguese speakers, and $237,437.81 for a Spanish speaker. Positions in German and French are also very valued," read the release.
Although French is one of the official languages of Canada, it didn't make it the top eight highest paying languages in the city, according to the study.
If you're wondering which languages you should try learning for a shot at a steep salary, here are the ones that employers paid the most on average for in the 6ix:
1. Russian ($263,311.64)
2. Portuguese ($263,311.64)
3. Spanish ($237,437.81)
4. German ($228,153.05)
5. Japanese ($132,168.40)
6. Mandarin ($68,877.62)
7. Italian ($58,329.71)
8. Arabic ($51,864.16)
In Ottawa, Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin, and Japanese roles were all shown to be paid the most on average, with each paying around $263,311.64.
French took last place on the list of top six languages that earned the most in Ottawa, earning $163,124.80 on average and was right behind Arabic speakers, which was at $195,489.15.
According to the release, the data from the study was taken from Adzuna, a website for job seekers that showed roles that specifically needed applicants to know a second language.
So maybe it's time to learn a new language?