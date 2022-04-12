Ontario Liberals Want To Make It Mandatory For Jobs To Post Their Salaries If Elected
They want equal pay and opportunity for working women!
The Ontario Liberals are now promising to give "equal pay and equal opportunity" to women in the province should they get elected, and with that, they might force companies to be upfront and transparent with how much people can make when they apply for a job.
On Tuesday, April 12, the Liberals detailed its plan aimed to benefit working women, which also includes implementing the Pay Transparency Act.
This would not only force companies to have to include salary ranges for their job postings, but it would also require them to share the pay gaps by gender at the workplace as well as put an end to asking about how much money you've made in the past when applying for a position.
The Ontario Liberals also promise to lower the cost of childcare, offer $10 a day before-and-after school care and even "top up" the 18-month parental leave program so that EI benefits aren't cut down.
"The best way to build lasting prosperity is to ensure that all Ontarians have the same opportunity, and are treated equally in the workforce," Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said in the announcement.
"I refuse to accept that my daughters will grow up in a province that doesn't protect their future or ensure equal pay. If Ontario Liberals are elected, they won't have to."
On top of the party's plan for working women, Del Duca also detailed their goals to boost women's health and safety. Among these promises include free period products at schools and other public places, and expanding the province's fertility program so they would cover one cycle of egg freezing for women.
They would also create a health strategy for Ontario women, provide more support for gender-based violence prevention at universities and colleges, and create more supportive homes for women running away from domestic abuse.
This is the newest string of promises Del Duca and the Liberal party are putting out leading into the provincial elections, with a four-day workweek and a higher minimum wage rate among some of the other policies in their platform.
Election day in Ontario is coming up on June 2.