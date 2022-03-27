The Ontario Liberals Say They'll Raise Minimum Wage To $16 An Hour & More If Elected
They're also proposing 10 days of paid sick leave.👇💰
A few new benefits could be in store for Ontarians, depending on how the upcoming Ontario provincial election goes.
The Ontario Liberals have recently promised to set up a $16-an-hour provincial minimum wage in Ontario, as well as institute 10 days of paid sick leave for workers and try out a four-day workweek, if elected.
Announced by party leader Steven Del Duca on March 26, the minimum wage increase from the current $15 an hour would take effect on January 1, 2023.
"An honest day's work deserves an honest and fair day's pay," said the leader in the announcement.
This minimum wage increase would also come along with a "dynamic, regionally adjusted living wage" that would compensate Ontarians based on the cost of living of where they live.
Today, I'm proud to release our first @OntLiberal economic platform commitment ahead of the election on June 2. It's time to restore Economic Dignity. #onpoli \n\nDetails: https://bit.ly/3qDFpF3\u00a0https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1mnxedEWqdYJX\u00a0\u2026— Steven Del Duca (@Steven Del Duca) 1648323062
"For far too long, there's been that never-ending race to the bottom that has been brutal for workers and their families, and our Ontario Liberal team is going to put a stop to that," said the leader.
Del Duca also promised 10 days of sick leave for Ontario workers, along with a commitment to removing the requirement for workers to show their employers a doctor's note. He also said that employers would be reimbursed up to $200 for employees who have called in sick.
And, along with these more immediate benefits, the Ontario Liberals have also promised a four-day workweek pilot which, if successful, could result in "many more 'Family Day weekends'" for the province.
However, the Ontario Liberals aren't the only party that has promised an increase in the minimum wage. The Ontario NDP said in November that, if elected, they will increase it to $16 an hour by October 1, 2022, with subsequent $1 yearly increases, reaching $20 an hour by May 1, 2026.
The Ontario provincial election is slated to take place on or before June 2, 2022.
