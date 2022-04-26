Ontario Greens Plan To Stop Highway 417 Expansion & Cut Transit Costs In 1 City If Elected
“Doug Ford’s sprawl agenda is making life more expensive."
Ontario's provincial election is on June 2, and political parties are promising everything from the banning of handguns to free prescription birth control to get people to vote for them.
Now, the Ontario Green Party said they'll be making "public transit better and more affordable" in Canada's capital if they're elected.
Leader of the Ontario Greens, Mike Schreiner, announced in a news release on April 25 that the party plans to "stop the sprawl and build affordable and livable communities” in Ottawa. Here's how they said they'll do it:
- They're going to cancel the provincial government's plan to make Highway 417 wider, which they said that if the province went through with it, it could increase pollution, "undermine" transit use, and promote "expensive sprawl"
- 50% price cut for transit fees in Ottawa for three months as measures are implemented, which they believe will help with rising gas prices and the cost of living crisis
- Making long-term affordable transit a reality by "restoring the 50% provincial cost-share for transit operations"
- Encouraging people to use the transit during less busy hours by incorporating cheaper "time of day" pricing
"We're in a cost of living crisis and a climate crisis. And we can address both at the same time by making transit more affordable, accessible, frequent and reliable," expressed Schreiner.
According to the release, Ottawa's ridership has yet to come back to the levels that it was at before the pandemic, with the number of riders in 2021 averaging only 32% of what it was in 2019.