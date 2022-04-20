Ontario Liberals Promise To Ban Handguns If They Get Elected & Here’s Why
They'll ban them within the first year in office.
The Ontario Liberal Party promises they'll ban handguns in the province if they get elected in June, and will work to get this done within the first year in office.
In the April 19 announcement, the opposition party also said they would accept the feds' offer to create a buy-back program and work with them to put an end to gun smuggling right at the border.
The Ontario Liberals also promised to push the ban across the country so that guns can't come to Canada at interprovincial borders.
"I've had it with Doug Ford's open for business policy for guns," Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca said.
"The result is handgun violence is spiraling out of control. The choice on handguns if clear, more handguns and gun crime under the Ford Conservatives or a ban on handguns under the Ontario Liberals."
Per Toronto Police Service's data for shootings and firearm discharges, which the opposition party also cited, 56 people have been killed or injured from gun-related violence so far this year in the 6ix.
Ontario's NDP called out the Liberals after this announcement, and said they "neglected gun violence for 15 years" and added that their party leader Andrea Horwath has long been calling for the end of handguns in the province.
So, what else are the Ontario Liberals campaigning for in these upcoming elections?
Well, some of the promises so far include raising the minimum wage rates to $16 an hour, and requiring companies to post their salary ranges for job postings.
Narcity reached out to the Solicitor General's office for comment but didn't immediately hear back before this article was published.