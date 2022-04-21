Ontario NDP Promises Free Prescription Birth Control & Plan B If Elected
Free birth control, anyone?
Anyone who uses birth control may be interested in hearing that Ontario's NDP leader Andrea Horwath promises to make it free if her party is elected this June.
"For decades, people have paid a price for family planning,” said Horwath in a press release. “Just imagine what it’s like for people trying to cover the sky-high cost of living, sky-high rents, and having to shell out $30 a month, every month for years on end, for birth control.”
LIVE — Contraception is health and a human right. No one should have to pay $30/month, or go without because they can’t afford it.
An NDP government will fully cover prescription contraception under OHIP, so everyone can have it when they need it. #ONpolihttps://t.co/ValGOt5GQu
— Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 21, 2022
The NDP leader tweeted on April 21 saying, "Contraception is health and a human right. No one should have to pay $30/month, or go without because they can’t afford it."
This potential move to provide people with free birth control would include all prescription contraception under OHIP, such as "Plan B, the pill, intrauterine devices (IUD), implants, shots, patches or rings."
This means birth control users may save a good chunk of change monthly on prescriptions and during other occasions where emergency contraceptive is needed if the Ontario NDP party comes into power.
Horwath says making birth control free will remove any cost barriers that might limit an individual's ability to make decisions about their reproductive health. She says that the change could be implemented within just weeks of the election.
According to the Ontario government, OHIP currently covers birth control for individuals 24 years old or younger who are not covered by a private plan or qualify under the Ontario Drug Benefit program.
OHIP also covers abortions performed in hospitals or clinics, according to the government's website.
The Ontario general election will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022.