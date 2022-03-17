Editions

Doug Ford's Approval Rating Dropped & Here's How He Compares To Other Premiers

Elections are around the corner, too.

Premier Doug Ford making an announcement in Brampton.

Premier Doug Ford apparently has some work to do to win over the hearts of some Ontarians.

A new Maru Public Opinion survey revealed the approval ratings of all of the premiers across Canada this year, and it's not looking too good for Ford.

In the first quarter of 2022, Premier Ford is polling at 37%, which is a 4-point drop from where it was last quarter.

"This is an important approval rating for the premier as his government is expected to go to the polls on June 2, 2022," the report reads.

Ford's approval rating has bounced around throughout his term as Ontario's premier, starting off at 40%, dropping to 26% by September 2019 and then hiking up as high as 62% at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been on the decline ever since then.

According to the survey, "Election results of 37% gets you majority government (where his approval rating is right now)."

So, how does Ford stack up to the rest of the provincial premiers across the country?

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson are the only two that rank lower than Ford, as they both score at 30% among those surveyed.

Premiers John Horgan of British Columbia and Tim Houston in Nova Scotia have the highest approval ratings among provincial leaders, both sitting at 64%.

Here's how the approval scores stack up for Canada's premiers:

  1. John Horgan (British Columbia) — 64%
  2. Tim Houston (Nova Scotia) — 64%
  3. François Legault (Quebec) — 55%
  4. Scott Moe (Saskatchewan) — 48%
  5. Blaine Higgs (New Brunswick) — 48%
  6. Andrew Furey (Newfoundland and Labrador) — 48%
  7. Doug Ford (Ontario) — 37%
  8. Jason Kenney (Alberta) — 30%
  9. Heather Stefanson (Manitoba) — 30%

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

