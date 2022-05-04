Ontario's 2022 Election Is Almost Here & These Are All The Ways To Vote
Ontario's election campaign started on May 4!
Ontario's 2022 election is right around the corner, and now is your time to vote.
Voting takes place all across the province and there are many different ways to cast your ballot.
Voters must be 18 years old or older on election day, a Canadian citizen and a resident of Ontario. Remember to bring your ID to prove it!
If you were wondering about the different ways to vote in the election, here's what you need to know.
Vote on election day
On June 2, 2022, Ontario residents will be able to vote from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at voting locations assigned according to their current residential address.
Once you get to your designated voting location, an election official will be able to verify if you are on the voters list and, if not, will add you to the list.
To find out where your assigned location is, you can use the Voter Information Service. Inputting your postal code will show your electoral district, which you can use to find out where your designated location is.
Vote earlier than June 2
If you wish to cast your ballot before June 2, there are various options available to you.
One is to visit one of the "advance voting locations in your electoral district."
These locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are only available from May 19 to 28.
Additionally, people can also vote by mail, and this option will become available on May 4. If you've chosen to mail your ballot, "you will be unable to choose another voting option."
The deadline to apply to vote using the mailing method is May 27 at 6 p.m. You can apply online or by downloading and printing an application. However, it's important to note that voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on election day.
People can also choose to vote early by going to their returning office, which is the local election office for their electoral district.
This option is available starting May 5 and ends at 6 p.m. on June 1, the day before election day.
Other ways to vote
There are other ways to cast your ballot for people who cannot go to their designated locations. For example, you can request to vote by home visit.
The home visit method is only available for those who cannot go to their voting location due to a disability, those who can't read or write or complete an application form, or those who require assistance.
To request a home visit, people can use the Voter Information Service to find their returning office's contact information any time after May 4.
Additionally, Elections Ontario says that election officials visiting some hospitals will bring voting kits "to give electors temporarily hospitalized the opportunity to vote."