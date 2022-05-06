NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario election 2022

41% Of Expected Votes Are Reportedly Attributed To Ford & Think He'd Be 'The Best Premier'

Here's where the other candidates stand.

Toronto Staff Writer
Conservative leader Doug Ford. Right: NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, @andreahorwathndp | Instagarm

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have a good shot at re-election this year, according to a new poll conducted by Ipsos for Global News.

1,501 Ontario voters were asked which leader would make the best premier of Ontario, between April 29 to May 1, and 41% said Ford would.

The Conservative leader was followed in popularity by NDP leader Andrea Horwath with 32% of polled voters claiming she would make the best premier for Ontario.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca came in third, with 21% of poll voters saying he would be the best leader for Ontario.

5% of those polled claimed they didn't know who would be the best and 1% refused to answer.

Ipsos Public Affairs CEO Darrell Bricker says it's "Doug Ford's election to lose."

"He's gone through a real transformation through the course of this pandemic that has improved his electoral prospects way beyond what they were prior to this pandemic," Bricker told Global News.

According to the poll, Ford is more popular with men and an older demographic. The poll showed that 48% of voters 55 years old and up said he would make the best premier compared to just 32% of voters aged 18 to 34.

Additionally, 47% of men believed Ford to be the best candidate compared to just 36% of women polled.

On the other hand, Horwath was more popular with women, with 37% of those polled saying she was the best fit in contrast to only 27% of men.

However, when it comes to favourability, Horwath and Ford are neck and neck, with Ford at 34% and Horwath at 33%.

Although, only time will tell how Ontario will vote on June 2, 2022.

