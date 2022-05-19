Advanced Polls Are Now Officially Open In Ontario & Here's What You Need To Know
It's election season.🗳
It's official: Ontarians can now start to cast their ballots for who they want to vote for in the provincial elections this year.
As of Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m., residents across the province can hit the advanced polling stations to lock their votes in ahead of election day on June 2. Anyone who wants to vote early through these polling booths has ten days to go in, up until Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.
Not sure where the early voting stations are? Ontarians can check out Elections Ontario's voter information service online, where they can look for their electoral district and find where they can vote in person before election day.
Ontarians might also want to double-check which polling station is open on the day they plan to go because not all of them will be up and running for the full ten days early voting is available.
According to Elections Ontario, once voters get to one of these voting stations, they'll be asked to flash their ID to an election official who will see if they're registered on the voters list. If you're not on the list, your name will be put down by the election official before they ask you to sign a declaration.
Ontarians can also vote early by heading over to their riding's returning office every day up until June 1 at 6 p.m., which will be the local election office for the electoral district.
People can also vote ahead of election day without even leaving their house.
Ontarians can register to mail their votes in, but in order to do so, Elections Ontario will need to get their application by 6 p.m. on May 27, with their voting kit completed by election day at the same deadline in order to have their vote counted.
