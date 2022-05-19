NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario election 2022

Advanced Polls Are Now Officially Open In Ontario & Here's What You Need To Know

It's election season.🗳

Toronto Associate Editor
Vote sign at a polling station.

Vote sign at a polling station.

Raysonho | Wikimedia Commons

It's official: Ontarians can now start to cast their ballots for who they want to vote for in the provincial elections this year.

As of Thursday, May 19, at 10 a.m., residents across the province can hit the advanced polling stations to lock their votes in ahead of election day on June 2. Anyone who wants to vote early through these polling booths has ten days to go in, up until Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m.

Not sure where the early voting stations are? Ontarians can check out Elections Ontario's voter information service online, where they can look for their electoral district and find where they can vote in person before election day.

Ontarians might also want to double-check which polling station is open on the day they plan to go because not all of them will be up and running for the full ten days early voting is available.

According to Elections Ontario, once voters get to one of these voting stations, they'll be asked to flash their ID to an election official who will see if they're registered on the voters list. If you're not on the list, your name will be put down by the election official before they ask you to sign a declaration.

Ontarians can also vote early by heading over to their riding's returning office every day up until June 1 at 6 p.m., which will be the local election office for the electoral district.

People can also vote ahead of election day without even leaving their house.

Ontarians can register to mail their votes in, but in order to do so, Elections Ontario will need to get their application by 6 p.m. on May 27, with their voting kit completed by election day at the same deadline in order to have their vote counted.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...