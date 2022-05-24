How To Decide Who To Vote For In Ontario's 2022 Election
Here are the leader's main promises leading up to election day.
With Ontario's election day fast approaching, four party leaders are sharing their promises to try and get your vote.
Running in the elections this year is Conservative leader, Doug Ford, Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, NDP leader, Andrea Horwath and Green Party leader, Mike Schreiner.
Who should you vote for on the big day? Narcity laid out the seven biggest promises that each leader is making ahead of election day on June 2, 2022.
Liberal
Steven Del Duca's Liberal party has promised to raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour and start working on a living wage, remove HST on prepared meals, introduce a four-day workweek pilot and create $1 transit options.
NDP
Andrea Horwath's NDP party has promised to help first-time homeowners with 10% of their down payment, bump the minimum wage up to $20 an hour by the end of 2026, introduce 10 paid sick days and provide free dental care.
Green
Mike Schreiner's Green party has promised to raise the minimum wage by $1 a year, starting at $16 in 2022, reverse OSAP cuts, stop the building of new highways like the 413, and expand public transit.
Conservative
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative party has promised to build 1.5 million new homes by 2032, increase the minimum wage to $15.50 and create a benefits package for workers that could include health, dental and vision care.
Doug Ford did not respond to Narcity's request for an interview before the time of publication.