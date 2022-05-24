NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario party leaders

How To Decide Who To Vote For In Ontario's 2022 Election

Here are the leader's main promises leading up to election day.

Ontario Editor
Ontario's four main party leaders. Up left: Doug Ford. Up right: Andrea Horwath. Bottom left: Steven Del Duca. Bottom right: Mike Schreiner.

Narcity

This article is a part of a Narcity series breaking down the highlights of what you need to know about where Ontario's Political Party Leaders stand on issues important to millennials. Each leader was contacted by Narcity for comment. You can read more of our coverage of Ontario's 2022 Election here.

With Ontario's election day fast approaching, four party leaders are sharing their promises to try and get your vote.

Running in the elections this year is Conservative leader, Doug Ford, Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, NDP leader, Andrea Horwath and Green Party leader, Mike Schreiner.

Who should you vote for on the big day? Narcity laid out the seven biggest promises that each leader is making ahead of election day on June 2, 2022.

Liberal

Steven Del Duca's Liberal party has promised to raise the minimum wage to $16 an hour and start working on a living wage, remove HST on prepared meals, introduce a four-day workweek pilot and create $1 transit options.

You can read the seven reasons why Del Duca wants your vote here.

NDP

Andrea Horwath's NDP party has promised to help first-time homeowners with 10% of their down payment, bump the minimum wage up to $20 an hour by the end of 2026, introduce 10 paid sick days and provide free dental care.

You can read the seven reasons why Horwath wants your vote here.

Green

Mike Schreiner's Green party has promised to raise the minimum wage by $1 a year, starting at $16 in 2022, reverse OSAP cuts, stop the building of new highways like the 413, and expand public transit.

You can read the seven reasons why Schreiner wants your vote here.

Conservative

Conservative leader Doug Ford. Conservative leader Doug Ford. Narcity

Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative party has promised to build 1.5 million new homes by 2032, increase the minimum wage to $15.50 and create a benefits package for workers that could include health, dental and vision care.

You can read the seven reasons why Doug Ford wants your vote here.

Doug Ford did not respond to Narcity's request for an interview before the time of publication.

Comments 💬

