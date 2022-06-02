NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario election 2022

Here's How To Watch Ontario's 2022 Election Results Tonight

Polls close at 9 p.m.

Ontario Editor
Elections Ontario booth.

Elections Ontario booth.

@electionson | Instagram

Ontario's election is underway and voters have until 9 p.m. on Thursday night to cast their vote. When the results finally drop, here is where you will be able to watch the action unfold.

The first place to check would be would the Elections Ontario website. After the polls close, "unofficial results" will be posted which will show residents the numbers of votes cast for each candidate.

A few days later, after the official tabulation is completed, residents will be able to get a more in-depth look at results, such as the total number of marked, unmarked, declined and rejected ballots.

However, if you're looking for something a bit easier to follow, there are a few more options.

CBC will be running election coverage throughout the night and you can tune into their special Ontario Votes 2022: Election Night which is set to run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can also listen to election coverage on the radio from both CBC Radio One and the CBC Listen app.

On top of that, you'll be able to stream their coverage from their website and YouTube. You can also watch TVO's broadcast of the night on YouTube as well.

CTV News will also have an election map that will be providing live results showing who is ahead in each riding. So if you're not looking to tune in to anything, this could be an easy way to occasionally check in on your phone.

If you're still figuring out how to vote today, you can head over to Elections Ontario's website and enter your postal code to find your district.

